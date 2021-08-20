As Spartans girls’ soccer coach Tom Fauber looks over his team practices this August, one thing stands clear.
Of his twenty-one players, over half are sophomores or freshmen and they have to be brought up to varsity speed in a hurry.
“We’ll be young, that’s a fact, but a number of those kids had game experience last year or played on club teams this spring. Given our overall numbers, we’ll see many of them getting significant minutes.”
The senior core of the Spartans is strong and well-seasoned, however. All-District striker Amora Albano leads the Alexander attack. Crafty Jenelle Fauber can be a fixture at any position on the pitch and is often paired with midfielder Marlee Grinstead as distributors for that attack.
Defender Mikayla Kunkel has been on the back line seemingly forever and Emma Pennington returns to the goal after an injury shortened 2020 season.
“Our seniors have proved themselves and want get this team back for a good run in the tournament.”
Fauber’s returning attacking group will include another Albano, sophomore Aquaria, and junior Leah Esselburn. Rachel Cheadle logged time up to last year and frosh Maddie Brooks, Megan Cheadle, and McKenna Moore could see active minutes.
“As young as we are, we may be doing quite a bit as a committee to see who fits the game situations. Leah (Esselburn) and the Cheadle sisters bring a good bit of speed to the table.”
The midfield has experience with the aforementioned seniors and young veterans Trinity Daniels, Michaela Moat, and Ava Hoffer. There will be time to earn for freshmen Avery Shields, Brooks, Moore, and sophomore Monica Thompson. Sophomores AnaKate Fraley and Gabby Pennington had spot duty in the middle last year.
Along the back row, the Kunkel sisters will begin their third year working together. Chloe was often tasked marking the opponent’s main scoring threat. Depending on the game, Jenelle Fauber was called on to stabilize the defense either as a center defender or a defensive midfielder. Sarah Harris, Ryleigh Jordan and Hoffer all spent significant and valuable time on the defense last year and will be major contributors this season.
Goaltending duties were shared in 2020 by Pennington and Moat. The latter may see more time as a field player, again, depending on the matchups. Pennington had a solid sophomore season and will work to be the primary netminder after an abbreviated junior campaign. The athletic Thompson could be groomed to be a keeper in waiting.
Traditionally, the Spartans have a tough schedule in order to ready them for the rigors of tournament play, and this year is in keeping with their history. They start with a home tilt against Minford, then hit the road for some tough runs at Gallia Academy and Lynchburg-Clay.
Returning back to Albany, they’ll face Warren then the cross-county rivalry with Athens. Home and home games with those two sides are also in the offing with tough matches against powers Jackson, Logan, Marietta, Fairfield, Amanda Clearcreek, Wheelersburg, North Adams, and Unioto. Definitely not a schedule for the squeamish.
“My assistant Jocelyn Smith and I know we have to get the younger players up to speed quickly, but, given our schedule, we also know this is a process to get the right pieces in the right places. As I said, we may be doing a lot of things on the different thirds of the pitch as committees,” Fauber said.
The Spartans probably have some all-district talent, possibly collegiate-level, in different spots and melding them into a cohesive, reliable group of eleven will be the task for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.