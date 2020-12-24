NELSONVILLE — Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead hopes the Spartans are hitting their stride, despite the unusualness that has been 2020.
Alexander took the court for only the fourth time this season, but it resulted in another victory on Wednesday. The Spartans pulled away for a 60-35 win at Nelsonville-York’s Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Alexander improved to 4-0 with the win, including 3-0 inside the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Those four wins have all been by double figures, and have come by an average of 22.5 points per game.
“The kids have rallied around each other and they feel like we can be good this year if we stay healthy,” Grinstead said. “We got to play games.”
Simply getting on the court has been a challenge for the Spartans, who opened their season with a 70-56 win at Marietta back on Nov. 23.
Alexander was forced to pause its season for two weeks after that game, then dealt with a pair of postponements afterwards.
Grinstead noted that, even with the two-week break, the team has 32 practices under their belt going into Christmas despite only playing four games.
“Our kids come out amped up to play,” Grinstead said. “That’s been a little bit of our slow starts. We’re so wound up, we just can’t wait to get out there and play. Which that’s a good problem to have. I’d rather it be that than the opposite.”
That appeared to be the case against Nelsonville-York (3-4, 1-3 TVC-Ohio). Alexander was held to eight points in the second quarter, and led at halftime just 24-17 after the Buckeyes’ Cayleigh Dupler put in a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer.
The game was still up for grabs at that point, as a young N-Y squad was hanging tough.
“We’ve been big on effort,” Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said. “These girls are young. I think they’re learning what it takes to compete at this level. I was pleased overall with the effort. I thought the first half was a result of that defensively.”
The Spartans picked up the pace, and quickly built up the lead in the third quarter.
It started with Jadyn Mace’s 3-pointer for a 27-17 lead. That started an 11-2 run that allowed Alexander to push the lead to 35-19 after Marlee Grinstead’s basket.
The lead extended out to 42-21 — an 18-4 run to start the quarter — after Brooke Casto’s steal and layup.
It was one of a series of transition hoops for Alexander.
“We brought the energy in the second half,” Jeff Grinstead said. “We got out on shooters. Like I told them, we win games by playing great defense and that kind of builds to our offense. I felt like that’s what it did in the second half, we got a lot of fast-break buckets.”
Marlee Grinstead finished with 20 points, five rebounds, six steals, four blocks and three assists. She scored nine points in the third quarter.
“Defensively, she gets a lot of hands on passes, tips them,” Jeff Grinstead said. “We get steals that way. Get outlet passes to her and that third quarter was huge for us to be able to get that lead and be able to pull away with it in the end.”
Marlee Grinstead was also tasked with guarding Nelsonville-York’s leading scorer in freshman point guard Airah Lavy.
Lavy scored a team-high 10 points, but Jeff Grinstead was happy with his daughter Marlee’s defense.
“I thought defensively she did a tremendous job on her,” Jeff Grinstead said. “She hit a couple 3s that were bombs with a hand right in her face. Not much more you can do. I felt like that was the key, we wanted to take her away.”
That defense was there the entire second half for Alexander, as it held N-Y to seven points in the fourth quarter, including none in the final 4:32.
The Buckeyes are still adjusting to life without injured junior point guard Mackenzie Hurd, as they lost for the fourth time in their last five games.
Cassady said it hasn’t been for a lack of effort, however.
“We’re just still trying to figure some things out offensively, but I can coach that team,” he said. “That’s good effort and I’m proud of the way we competed.”
Alexander scored the final eight points of the game for the 25-point margin. Mace finished with eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
The senior is a four-starter, and should do a little bit of everything for the Spartans this season.
“She loves basketball,” Jeff Grinstead said. “She just plays so heady and so smart and plays so hard, does the little things right. Gets up in the shooter’s face, boxes out, takes charges. What else do you want from a basketball player?”
Kara Meeks added 16 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in the win, while Erin Scurlock had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Alivia Speelman added nine points, five rebounds and two assists for Nelsonville-York, while Brooklyn Richards had five points, seven rebounds and two steals. Dupler added five points, while Ashleigh Cantrell had two points, five rebounds and three assists. Kalina Hernandez came off the bench to score four points.
The Buckeyes have faced some obstacles over the last month, and the schedule won’t get any easier. Their next three games are against strong competition at Trimble (Monday) and home against Fairland (Jan. 2) and Eastern Brown (Jan. 4).
“I don’t think there’s anything that we can’t work on, but obviously there’s things that I think we can focus on to really help our chances immediately,” Cassady said. “Being able to get to the rim and create for others is what we’ve been talking about lately.”
The schedule will also pick up for the Spartans. They’ll host Division II powerhouse Circleville on Monday, a varsity only game at 6 p.m.
After that, Alexander hosts New Lexington on Wednesday and Trimble on Jan. 2 before traveling to three-time defending TVC-Ohio champion Vinton County on Jan. 4.
It will be a difficult stretch, but it will allow the Spartans to put to work what they’ve learned over those 32 practices.
“We’re going to find out who we are in that stretch,” Grinstead said. “With this group of kids I’ve got, they work. This is as hard a working group as I’ve had. Our goals are high, like they always are. I think as long as we can stay healthy, stay safe, not get quarantined, we can do some good things this year.”
Alexander 60, Nelsonville-York 35
Alexander 16 8 20 16 — 60
Nelsonville-York 11 6 11 7 — 35
ALEXANDER 60 (4-0, 3-0 TVC-Ohio)
Jadyn Mace 3 1-2 8, Brooke Casto 2 0-0 4, Erin Scurlock 5 0-0 10, Kara Meeks 7 1-1 16, Marlee Grinstead 7 5-6 20, Karsyn Raines 1 0-0 2, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0, Emma Pennington 0 0-0 0, Olivia Ohms 0 0-0 0, Chloe Payne 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 25 7-9 60; 3-point field goals: 3 (Mace, Meeks, Grinstead 1 apiece)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 35 (3-4, 1-3 TVC-Ohio)
Ashleigh Cantrell 1 0-0 2, Cayleigh Dupler 1 2-2 5, Brooklyn Richards 2 1-2 5, Alivia Speelman 3 2-4 9, Airah Lavy 3 2-2 10, Kalina Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Gerity 0 0-0 0, Emma Fields Bianca Gerity 0 0-0 0, Haleigh Rutter 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 12 7-10 35; 3-point field goals: 4 (Lavy 2, Speelman, Dupler 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 25-49 (.510), 3-point field goals 3-8 (.375); Nelsonville-York 12-39 (.308), 3-point field goals 4-14 (.286); Free throws — Alexander 7-9 (.778), Nelsonville-York 7-10 (.700); Rebounds — Alexander 31 (Mace 8), Nelsonville-York 23 (Richards 7); Assists — Alexander 14 (Mace 7), Nelsonville-York 8 (Cantrell 3); Blocks — Alexander 6 (Grinstead 4), Nelsonville-York 3 (Cantrell 2); Turnovers — Alexander 13, Nelsonville-York 18; Steals — Alexander 12 (Grinstead 6), Nelsonville-York 6 (Richards 2); Team fouls — Alexander 9, Nelsonville-York 8; JV game — Nelsonville-York 32, Alexander 8.
