ALBANY — The match lasted longer than the Alexander Spartans would have liked, but it was a victory nonetheless.
Alexander stopped an Eastern Eagle rally, earning a 3-2 victory on Monday in Albany.
Alexander won by scores of 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 23-25, 15-9, for its second win of the season against Eastern.
The Spartans improve to 15-3 on the season.
The extra sets led to a big offensive night for senior Karsyn Raines. She finished with 31 kills, adding 13 digs.
Jadyn Mace handed out 45 assists in the win, picking up five kills of her own. She also had 20 digs.
Erin Scurlock had nine kills, while Macey Jordan added five blocks. Olivia Ohms had 16 digs to lead the defense, while Brooke Casto had five kills, six aces and 21 digs. Lexie Grissett added five kills.
