ALBANY — A goal-line stand gave the Alexander Spartans their first win of the season.
The Spartans held off South Point's comeback bid, 14-8, on Friday at Alexander High School.
Alexander improves to 1-1 on the season, as it was also the first career varsity coaching win for Danny Koska.
Alexander led 14-0 before the Pointers cut the deficit to six points. They drove deep into Spartan territory, but eventually stopped a drive inside the 10-yard line, then ran out the clock.
South Point fell to 0-2 on the season.
Jordan Schulz passes for 97 yards in the win, throwing a pair of touchdown passes.
Schulz completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Landon Althouse, and a 63-yard touchdown pass to Logan Jenkins.
Landon Hornsby led Alexander's ground attack with 53 yards rushing.
Isaac Waller and Sam Ohms each led the defense with eight tackles, with Schulz chipping in seven tackles. Brody Montgomery recorded an interception.
Alexander's net contest is a road game against Belpre on Friday.
