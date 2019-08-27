CIRCLEVILLE — Alexander girls’ soccer coach Tom Fauber admitted that he had ill-prepared for the weather. He also wasn’t ready to sweat out the last few minutes of his team’s Monday match against the hosts from Logan Elm.
The Spartans (1-1) built a 3-0 first-half lead, only to see most of it wash away in the rain. Twice, the advantage was whittled down to a single goal, but it never evaporated completely, and the visitors escaped with a 4-3 win.
“That’s what they call a barn-burner,” Fauber said.
Senior Taylor Meadows scored twice for Alexander, but it was freshman Leah Esselburn’s first varsity goal — coming with 12:12 remaining — that held up as the game-winner. After Camryn Courtney had out-fought Logan Elm’s Sydney Spires for a loose ball and had flicked a pass into the middle, Meadows weaved through a maze of defenders and launched a shot.
The Braves’ keeper, Olivia Adams, managed to punch it away, but the ball landed at the feet of the Spartans’ Alexis Queen. Adams stymied Queen’s rebound, too, but she had to slide low to do it, and thus was helpless when the ball skidded horizontally along the goal line directly to Esselburn for the tap-in.
It was a common theme. Earlier, Alexander’s front line stormed the net on Daryn Hoffer’s corner kick. Queen, again, seemed to have the best bead, but she mistimed her header attempt. Her bull rush, though, consumed Adams’ attention, and when the rest of the Logan Elm (1-1) defense joined her in collapsing on Queen, the ball fell to Marlee Grinstead, alone on the opposite side.
“I was really pleased with how aggressive we were,” said Fauber. “I thought we played soft against Warren [a 4-0 defeat in the season-opener]. We played a lot harder and competed for ball a lot more tonight.”
Adams, in particular, found herself consistently in the crosshairs. Despite surrendering four goals, the sophomore made only one mistake, underestimating Meadows’ speed and trying to collect a long dribble 25 yards out. Meadows reached it first, sidestepped Adams, and gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead 15 minutes in.
Meadows struck again nine minutes later on a short corner from Jenelle Fauber. Finding her path cut off by Spires, Meadows stutter-stepped, fake a spin to her right, switched to her left foot and put a dart past Adams’ outstretched glove and into the far corner, top-shelf.
“[Adams] made a lot of good saves,” Fauber noted. “She kept them in the game. Without her, they could easily have been down five or six.”
Still, a three-goal advantage seemed safe, until the Braves’ Brooklyn Bryant scored a pair five minutes apart early in the second half. On the first, she split the middle of Alexander’s defense and chased down a long pass from Lexi Parsons. The second was similar, with Bryant timing her release perfectly on Abby Hardin’s free kick and reaching the prize before the stunned Spartans could react.
“Their whole offense was playing ‘through’ balls, going over the top,” explained Fauber. “We didn’t do a good job of dropping and cutting off the angles. We’re inexperienced in some key spots, and tonight it showed. Their goals came off of our mistakes.”
Even after Esselburn restored a two-goal advantage, it took junior Riley Schultz less than a minute to cut it in half again.
Spires had two solid chances in the final ten minutes. Alexander net-minder Emma Pennington got a hand on one, and Schultz’s ensuing corner kick sailed over the net. Then, with less than a minute remaining, Bryant led with a perfect cross off a throw-in, but Spires’ header went high by inches, and the Spartans had survived.
“We made it tougher than it should have been,” Fauber said. “But, it’s a win and we’ll take it.”
