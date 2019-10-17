The Alexander Spartans enjoyed the luxury of returning vast experience on both sides of the ball going into the 2019 season. Alexander had eight starters returning on offense, and eight on defense.
However, one key piece was cut down by injury well before the first kickoff of the season.
Junior Logan Neal suffered a broken leg during a drill in an August practice. It was an injury that would keep him on the sidelines for the first five games of the season.
Neal, a starter since his freshman season, would have been one of the Spartans’ top players on both sides of the ball had he been healthy. Versatile on defense, he can line up along the defensive line, or drop back as a linebacker. On offense, Neal is a hard-nosed running back.
While the early-season injury was a blow to the Spartans, the good news is that Neal has returned to the lineup.
He made his season debut during a week six game against Vinton County, playing mostly defense.
Neal made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in last week’s 35-0 win over River Valley. He made the most of six carries, gaining 66 yards and scoring a touchdown.
“Having Logan back helps in some many ways,” Alexander coach Earich Dean said. “He spent the first five weeks of the season being a coach from the side lines, helping out his teammates. He got his first defensive action against Vinton County and played very well.”
Neal’s return certainly gives the Spartans another player for opposing teams to deal with. It also gives him a chance to get on the field for the second half of his junior season, as Neal will certainly be one of Alexander’s top returning seniors next season.
“Last week, he played defense and we gave him some carries in the second half of the River Valley game,” Dean said. “He hits the whole very fast and runs with so much strength. But one of the biggest things he will provide is competition at practice. He will make the others around him raise their game to the next level.”
Dean and the Spartans hope Neal can continue to have a positive impact as Alexander returns home this Friday. The Spartans host the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. in another Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game.
Alexander and Nelsonville-York are both 4-3 overall, as the winner will certainly be in position to finish with a winning record.
The Spartans (1-3 TVC-Ohio) enter the game coming off their first league win of the season, a 35-0 triumph at River Valley.
The win ended a three-game losing streak for Alexander, which found the end zone five times after being held to a combined 13 points the previous three weeks.
Quarterback Kaleb Easley had 92 yards and three scores on the ground, as Alexander was able to grind out yards against the Raiders.
“We worked a lot this week on our inside running game,” Dean said. “We felt we had an advantage there this week so we spent some extra time working on our blocking assignments. When our running game goes well it really opens up our play action passing game, which we were able to get some big plays out of last week.”
Continuing to push the running game might be a key this week against the Buckeyes (2-1 TVC-Ohio).
Nelsonville-York has shown big-play capability this season. Quarterback Mikey Seel has thrown for 1,143 yards and 14 touchdowns.
His top target has been senior Keegan Wilburn, who has 12 touchdowns that average 50 yards in length this season.
Wilburn has caught 20 passes for 310 yards and rushed for 503 yards on 41 attempts. He’s scored 67 career touchdowns.
An Ohio University commit, Wilburn will represent a challenge unlike any the Spartans’ defense has seen so far this season. Dean said locating where Wilburn is on the field before every snap is critical.
“Overall, everything goes through Wilburn, but the others have to provide big plays to open things up,” Dean said. “I recorded over 16 formations where No. 3 (Wilburn) is in a different location. So that will be our test. Finding him, getting lined up and then keeping him from making a big play. He is a tremendous talent that has the ability to go the distance every time he touches it. We have to control the game with long drives that eat up the clock.
“Keeping him off the field is the best way to keep him from making those type of plays.”
The Buckeyes have been at their best when Wilburn is making big plays, and opening up passing lanes for everyone else.
Nelsonville-York has averaged 37.7 points in its four wins, and 9.3 in its three losses.
Brandon Phillips (20 receptions, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Ethan Gail (15 reception, 211 yards, 2 touchdowns) have also been favorite targets for Seel.
“They have had others also step up this year,” Dean said. “Mikey has had a great season and I have seen so much improvement from last year. He has thrown the ball very well and has been a big running threat when pushed out of the pocket.”
Alexander’s defense, which was bolstered by Neal’s return, has been a strength all season. After allowing 23.8 points per game last year, the Spartans are surrendering just 12.8 points this season. No team has scored more than 28 points against Alexander this season.
That Alexander defense now gets a crack at Wilburn and the Buckeyes. The Spartans can spoil the Buckeyes’ TVC-Ohio title chances. Nelsonville-York sits a game back of Wellston in the league race, and get get back into a potential first-place tie should the Rockets slip up anywhere in the last three weeks.
With three league losses, the Spartans can’t factor into the league discussion. But Alexander can still finish with a winning record, and could clinch at least a .500 record with a win on Friday.
It’s an important final three games of the regular season for the Spartans and their seniors. They host Warren (4-3) in the home finale next week before traveling to Meigs (1-6).
The Spartans are just 2-44-1 all-time against Nelsonville-York. Their two wins in the series were both in Albany, a 21-0 win in 2009 and a 36-0 triumph in 2015.
Dean, a long-time coach in the Nelsonville-York program, knows what a win over the Buckeyes would mean for the Spartans’ program.
“Every game is a big game for our program,” Dean said. “Beating N-Y would be huge for our kids, school and community. We want to be where they are year end and year out. We want to be the type of program that is not happy with a 7-3 record. We want to be a program that challenges for league championships every year. We want to be the type of program that teams fear to play.
“To be that type of program we have to beat teams like Nelsonville-York,” he continued. “I am very proud of our kids. They have worked so hard to achieve all of their goals. We always say perfect practice makes perfect. This week, this has to happen.”
Purple Game at Alexander
The Spartans will host a ‘Purple Game’ this week against Nelsonville-York for Alexander student Bryanna Wallace.
Wallace was diagnosed with hodgkin lymphoma in September and has gone through treatments. She is a cheerleader and cross country runner at Alexander, and was able to return to cheer during the Spartans’ homecoming against Wellston.
“I am very proud to say I have been part of both school systems,” Dean said. “We might play as competitors but football is family. This sport always brings kids, schools and communities closer together in times of need. A huge ‘thank you’ to everyone that is making this such an amazing event.”
The Buckeyes will wear helmet decals in support of Wallace that say ‘NY for Bry.’
“I know a lot of schools this year have shown great support heard great things about this young lady and that speaks volumes of her and how many people have reached out to help,” Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards said. “It’s nice when you get the local communities all helping each other out.”
