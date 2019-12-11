WELLSTON — The Alexander Spartans had balanced scoring and strong defense in their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener.
Alexander had four players score at least eight points, leading to a 63-43 win at Wellston on Tuesday.
The Spartans improved to 2-0 overall, and 1-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
Senior center Caleb Terry and freshman guard Kyler D'Augustino led the team in scoring.
Terry and D'Augustino each scored 18 points in the win. Terry had eight 2-point field goals, scoring nine points in the second quarter.
D'Augustino made six 2-pointers and two 3-pointers, scoring seven points in the fourth quarter.
Kaleb Easley added 15 points for Alexander, making three 3-pointers. J.K. Kearns added eight points. Trey Schaller and Colby Carsey each scored two points.
Alexander started strong, leading 21-9 after one quarter. The lead was 34-16 at halftime, and 50-31 going to the fourth quarter.
Cyan Ervin led Wellston with 14 points, while Hunter Smith added 10 points. Josh Bodey added eight points.
Alexander will host Athens on Friday.
