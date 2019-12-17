Alexander Spartans

Alexander's Kara Meeks (25) goes in for two points during a game earlier in the season against Marietta. Meeks scored 15 points during Monday's 57-39 win over the Meigs Marauders. 

 Photo courtesy of Joy Mace

ALBANY — Mallory Hawley had a big night for the Meigs Marauders. 

However, the combined efforts of Alexander's Kara Meeks and Marlee Grinstead won the day. 

Grinstead and Meeks combined for 35 points, helping Alexander to a 57-39 win over Meigs on Monday. 

Alexander improves to 5-3 overall, and 3-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. 

Hawley, Meigs' standout sophomore, led her team with 18 points. She had eight in the final quarter. 

Alexander was led by its pair of sophomores in Grinstead and Meeks. Grinstead led all scorers with 20 points. She was 12 for 14 from the free throw line. She made all six of her fourth-quarter free throws. 

Meeks followed with 15 points, making 7 of 10 shots from the foul line. 

Jadyn Mace and Taylor Meadows each tallied seven points for Alexander, while Erin Scurlock and Chloe Payne each had four points. 

Alexander was in control throughout, leading 19-5 after one quarter and 25-16 at halftime. The lead grew to 40-25 going to the fourth. 

Hannah Durst added seven points for Meigs. 

Alexander will travel to Wellston on Thursday for another TVC-Ohio contest. 

Load comments