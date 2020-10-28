ALBANY — For the third time in the last four seasons, the Alexander Spartans have advanced their volleyball season to the district championship game.
Now, the Spartans will aim for the district championship prize.
No. 3 Alexander was a 3-1 winner on Wednesday in a Division III district semifinal against No. 10 New Lexington in a 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15 decision in the Alley.
The Spartans improve to 20-3, and will take on No. 4 Westfall on Saturday at 11 a.m. in a district final in Waverly.
Karsyn Raines powered Alexander with 15 kills, 16 digs, two aces and two blocks. Jadyn Mace ran the offense with 29 assists, also adding five digs.
Lexie Grissett had a strong all-around match for Alexander with six kills, four aces and seven digs. Brooke Casto added four kills, 19 digs and an ace. Erin Scrulock had seven kills and three blocks in the winning effort.
Macey Jordan added three blocks, while Olivia Ohms had 11 digs.
Westfall is 18-4 after sweeping Eastern Brown and Huntington to advance to the district finals.
Alexander lost five-set district final matchups to Westfall in 2017 and to Wheeleresburg in 2018. The Spartans are playing in the district finals for the 14th time in the last 18 seasons.
Alexander has won 10 district championship during that span, the last coming in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.