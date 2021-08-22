BEAVER — The Alexander Spartans opened their season Friday night in Pike County against the Eastern Eagles.
Eastern built a 12-0 lead, holding on for a 28-17 triumph against Alexander.
The game was the head varsity coaching debut for Alexander's Danny Koska. The Spartans put a young team on the field, as eight of their 11 offensive starters were sophomores, including quarterback Jordan Schulz.
Schulz got Alexander's scoring started with a 1-yard touchdown run to cut Eastern's lead to 12-7.
Alexander got to within 12-9 in the second half thanks to a safety after the Eagles snapped a ball over quarterback Dillon Morton's head and into the end zone.
The Spartans had a chance to tie the game, but were wide right on a 42-yard field goal try. The Eagles followed by hitting a 58-yard touchdown pass for a 20-9 lead.
Alexander's defense helped produce another score, recovering a fumble to set up a scoring drive. Landon Althouse rushed for a 20-yard score, and the two-point conversion allowed the Spartans to trail just 20-17 with 7:46 left.
The Eagles hit another big play to put the game away though, Morton finding Devon Conley for an 80-yard touchdown pass for the eventual 28-17 lead.
Eastern's Ty Reed followed with an interception to complete the win for Eastern (1-0).
Landon Hornsby led Alexander (0-1) with 60 yards on seven carries. Althouse added 28 yards on 11 attempts.
Schulz completed 6 of 20 passes for 116 yards, throwing three interceptions.
Schulz also had 10 tackles on defense, tied for the team lead with freshman Isaac Waller. Connor Moore also added nine tackles.
Alexander has its home opener on Friday, hosting South Point at 7 p.m .
Southern 37, Federal Hocking 8
RACINE — Southern built up a big lead in a season-opening win over Federal Hocking on Friday.
The Tornadoes led 37-0 at halftime, eventually taking a 37-8 victory.
The game was a late addition to the schedule. Southern was originally scheduled to play Chesapeake, but the Panthers were unable to play, leaving Southern with an opening.
The Tornadoes (1-0) led 15-0 after one quarter. Carson Reuter opened the scoring with a four-yard scoring run.
That was followed by Josiah Smith's 28-yard touchdown pass to Cade Anderson to close out the first-quarter scoring.
Southern went ahead 22-0 in the second quarter on Smith's second touchdown pass, a 9-yard toss to Damien Miller.
Smith's third and final touchdown was a five-yard scoring pass to Andy Doczi for a 29-0 advantage.
Southern's final touchdown came on Ryan Casto's 2-yard touchdown run, with the 2-point conversion making it 37-0.
The Lancers (0-1) were able to get on the board when Tyler Rogers connected with Ethan McCune on a 33-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, with the 2-point conversion making the score 37-8.
McCune finished with 35 yards on 15 rushes for the Lancers, followed by Rogers' 33 yards on eight carries.
Reuter led the Tornadoes with 58 yards on eight carries, while Smith had 29 yards on four carries. Logan Hensler added 25 yards rushing.
Smith completed 10 of 14 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson caught three passes for 71 yards to the Tornadoes, with Blake Shain catching two passes for 36 yards.
