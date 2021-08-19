A new era of Alexander football kicks off on Friday, when the Spartans are scheduled to make a trip into Pike County.
Alexander begins the 2021 season with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Beaver Eastern.
It will be the first game as head coach for Danny Koska, Alexander’s new leader.
Koska, an assistant in the program the last four seasons under Earich Dean, steps into the lead role after Dean retired from coaching after the 2020 season.
The Spartans will have a new, young leader on the sidelines — Koska is 28 years old — and also will field a young team on the field.
Alexander graduated Logan Neal, a bruising running back as well as the team’s leading tackler as a linebacker. The Spartans also graduated four starting offensive linemen and last year’s starting quarterback, Xander Karagosian, transferred to Jackson.
A sophomore is ready to take over under center for Koska in Jordan Schulz.
Schulz worked with Koska mostly in JV games last season, and is primed to take over the varsity position.
Koska said Schulz has grown not only physically, but mentally as well.
“Last year, when he made a bad play, he would put his head down and he would be out of the game instantly,” Koska said. “This year, he has a bad play, he comes to me and he says, this is why it happened. This is what I read. The receiver didn’t do this, or I didn’t do this. He’s trying to find answers as to why it doesn’t go the way it’s supposed to go.
“He doesn’t complain. I think he’s really stepped up and accepted the starting quarterback role for this team.”
Without Neal to hand the ball off to, Shulz will work in the backfield with Landon Althouse, Landon Hornsby and Jagger Cain.
Hornsby will be a lead blocker at fullback, while Cain is also a receiving threat on the outside.
Logan Jenkins is another option at tailback, but will start the season dealing with an injury.
The Spartans will have some new faces up front, but Gage Vincent is the leader. A multi-year starter, the senior is one of Alexander’s most experienced players.
“If I had to pick one player off the team to take with me to battle, it would be Gage Vincent, 100 percent,” Koska said. “He’s our top leader on this team.”
Senior Connor Moore will also join the offensive line, which will be rounded out by a trio of sophomores in Dallas Shaffer, Braidin Tuttle and Adam Eblin.
“We’ve got five guys that we like and we hope that they step up,” Koska said. “We need those guys to stay healthy.”
Koska said the Spartans will aim to be balanced offensively, but that the run game will likely be the most effective weapon.
“I think this season we’ll be 50-50 on the run and the pass, and if we have to go one way or the other, it will be with the running game,” Koska said.
Koska said the Spartans will start the season lining up in 4-3 and 4-4 fronts defensively. Hornsby is the most experienced player on that side of the ball, as he enters his fourth season as a starting linebacker.
Koska said different players will rotate in at the other linebacker positions around Hornsby. Althouse will likely figure heavily into the rotation.
Most of the offensive linemen — Vincent, Moore, Tuttle, Shaffer and Eblin — will also play up front on the defense.
That physical play up front will go a long way in determining Alexander’s success this season.
“If we can block up front on offense, we’ll be tough to stop,” Koska said. “Defensively, up front and with the linebackers, we just have to fill the gaps and stop the running game.”
Alexander opens the season with non-league games at Eastern, home against South Point and at Belpre. The Spartans open Tri-Valley Valley Conference Ohio Division play at Athens on Sept. 10.
Alexander’s fourth non-league game comes in week nine with a home game against South Gallia.
The game against Eastern can set the tone for the Spartans. The Eagles are a Division VII team that was 5-3 a season ago.
The Spartans and Eagles did play a JV game last season, and most of the players from that game are now making up the varsity lineups for both teams as the 2021 season prepares to kick off.
“I know they go shotgun, but they’re still smash mouth,” Koska said. “They’re going to come right at you. They’re going to say, ‘stop us.’ We played in a downpour last year in JV and they just pounded the ball. They were hard to stop. I know a lot of those JV kids will be varsity now. Same with us. I think it’s going to be a battle and a tight game.”
