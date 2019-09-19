The Alexander Spartans have dominated their competition so far in the 2019 season.
Alexander is a perfect 3-0 overall and has outscored its opponents 114-26. Its closest game was last week’s 19-point triumph over South Point.
The Spartans have taken care of business so far, but now the defending Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champions await.
Alexander will travel to Athens High School’s R. Basil Rutter Field on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Bulldogs are off to an 0-3 start, but it will still be undoubtably the Spartans’ biggest challenge of the young season.
While Alexander is flying high to start the 2019 season, Athens is in search of answers. The Bulldogs have yet to experience a victory, losing to Waverly (30-27), Jackson (31-26) and Parkersburg South (42-20).
However, those three teams are a combined 8-1 on the season. Alexander head coach Earich Dean isn’t too concerned about what Athens’ non-league record is so far.
“Athens is one of the best 0-3 teams in the state,” Dean said. “Their first three games have been against some very good football teams, in which all three will make the playoffs. When I watch film I can see that they are getting better every game.”
The Spartans’ defense is giving up only 8.6 points per game, but Athens quarterback Joey Moore will represent the biggest challenge the unit as has faced thus far this season.
“Joey Moore is an outstanding athelete, one of the best I have seen in a while,” Dean said. “He throws a great deep ball and distributes the ball very well. When he feels pressure he knows where to run, which makes him so hard to defend.”
Moore has certainly put up solid numbers in his first three games as a starting quarterback. He’s completed 58 of 94 passes for 778 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also Athens’ leading rusher at 221 yards on 66 attempts with another score.
Dean said it will be hard for any team to completely shut Moore down. The key is limiting his big-play potential as much as possible.
“I feel you have to try to limit his ability to make a big play every time he touches the ball,” Dean said. “We have to make sure we stay true to our defensive scheme. We have to rely on our defensive fundamentals. Try to force him into making bad decisions. We must give him several looks to keep him off balance.”
Moore has options in the passing game. Nate Trainer leads the way with 20 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Corbin Stalder has nine receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns, Peyton Gail adds 12 for 104 yards and a touchdown, Brayden Markins has nine receptions for 102 yards, Reece Wallace adds six receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns while Braeden Halbert adds an additional 62 yards receiving with a touchdown.
Alexander will look to continue its successful ways on offense against an Athens defense that is still looking to find itself. The Bulldogs have giving up at least 30 points in every game, and could have its hands full against Kaleb Easley and the Spartans.
Easley is a senior and three-year starter for Alexander, and his experience is showing so far. He rushed for four touchdowns in the win over South Point. He’s a threat on the ground with 201 yards rushing and six touchdowns. His passing numbers have also been outstanding, completing 23 of 35 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns, and he’s done it all while playing linebacker on defense.
“On the offensive side, we have to keep it balanced,” Dean said. “We have to prove we can run the ball so that it opens up our passing game. We have to correct a few of the little mistakes that have hurt our running game the last few weeks. I really like our guys up front they have came a long way this year. As always we will rep it until it’s perfect.”
Michael Kelly (10 receptions, 106 yards), Matt Browning (five receptoins, 172 yards, four touchdowns), Luke Chapman (five receptoins, 69 yards) and Chase Siefert (three receptions, 64 yards) have been receiving threats for Alexander, while Jordan Cantrell adds 206 yards on the ground.
Athens has gotten the better of the rivalry game in recent years, winning 12 of the last 14 meetings, including the last three in a row. The Bulldogs have defeated the Spartans a combined 98-0 the previous two seasons.
However, Alexander’s last two wins over Athens have come during banner seasons for the program. The Spartans knocked off the Bulldogs 28-27 in Albany in 2010, then won in Athens 31-14 in 2015. Those are the last two seasons in which Alexander made the playoffs.
The current group of Spartans would like nothing more than to use a win over Athens as a springboard to bigger things, similar to the ‘10 and ‘15 teams that combined to go 18-5.
The Spartans are only a win away from matching last season’s win total. They’ve impressed with their early-season start, but now have an opportunity to make an early-season statement in the TVC-Ohio against the defending champion Bulldogs.
“This is a rivalry game, and our kids will be very focused on what our goals are,” Dean said. “They know they will have to put in the work this week to beat a team like Athens. It’s one game at a time for us.”
