It’s the type of game that elicits the almost existential coach’s quandary: big school versus little school, D3 taking on D1.
What’s the benefit for either coach? For the smaller squad, why do you dare schedule a team that’s generally bigger and stronger: great risk leading to greater reward if you win? And for the larger school, would a loss be humiliating and a win just be an expectation?
That coaching life’s drama played out beginning at noon on Saturday in Albany as Tom Fauber’s Alexander Spartans clashed with the D1 Golden Gales of Lancaster. Brian Griffin’s Gales have had a tough season in a competitive league and a loss to a D3 team would make for a difficult drive home.
As the game started, it appeared that ride home would not be pleasant. Alexander carried the battle to the Gales early and often for the first ten minutes. The Spartans pressured their visitor’s defense with successive runs by the usual scorers Taylor Meadows and Amora Albano, but it was two surprise cast members who notched goals.
Eight minutes in, Daryn Hoffer’s corner kick rattled around the space in front of keeper and could not be cleared out of danger by the Gales. Jenelle Fauber collected the ball and smacked it past keeper Sophia Martin for the 1-0 lead.
It was back and forth action for the middle portion of the game before another Spartan charge brought the next scoring opportunity. Hoffer set up another corner kick which nestled on the far side of Martin’s cage. Sophomore substitute Hallee Cremeans had established position on the right side of the pipes. The ball fell to her and she scored her first varsity goal, ramping the lead to 2-0. Shortly after, Griffin switched out Martin for freshman Avery Westbrooks. The latter was to save the Gales a number of times the rest of the match and the half ended with the two goal lead.
Lancaster flipped the switch to start the second stanza with a series of aggressive runs and control in the midfield, along with a significant defensive change. Griffin dropped Maddie Green into the central defense like a sweeper to engage Meadows and disrupt the Spartan attack.
Ten minutes had elapsed when a right side run by Kara Weaver drove deep into the box. She launched a cross that Spartan goalie Emma Pennington got a hand on. The rebound bounced to a wide open Isabella Galecki who ran it into the strings to cut the lead to 2-1.
Two penalty kicks a minute apart changed the texture of the game midway through the half. First, Albano was sandwiched between two defenders on a drive left of the goal inside the eighteen. Hoffer was the choice to take the PK and she coolly deposited the shot into the strings to up the lead to 3-1.
Barely a minute later, a highly controversial call in the Spartan box gave the Gales the opportunity to score their own PK. Carrie Morris placed the ball that Pennington correctly guessed was going to her right. Pennington barely missed and the lead was once again reduced to one goal.
From this point, the action was mostly controlled by Lancaster. A major defensive lapse gave Hannah George a clear channel towards the Spartan goal with ten minutes remaining. The freshman converted and the Gales had equalized at 3-3.
Four minutes later, senior Regina Stuckey got open in the middle and her blast into the webbing gave the Gales their first lead. Now down, the Spartans began a furious run to the strings. Westbrooks was able to shut down a couple of runs by coming off her line early.
As the clock ran off the final fifteen seconds, Hoffer sent a free kick toward a jumble of players in front of the box. The ball clanged off the framework and seemed to go over the line but was tapped out. Several Spartan shoes tried to send the carom into the goal but Green finally knocked it out of danger and the Gales had escaped with a victory.
“I think we wore down in that second half,” Fauber commented. “We made some mistakes and they forced us into mistakes, too. Sometimes we just don’t play our best the full eighty minutes with these early games. We’ve had a tough streak of games lately, all with higher division teams; five games in nine days at one point, but his was our first loss in a while.”
The Spartans (4-6-4) will be at home against Logan on Thursday for senior night.
Though under .500 for the season, the Spartans’ hard schedule earned them a number one seed for the upcoming D3 tournament.
SCORING:
Alex 2 1 3
Lancaster 0 4 4
Alex Fauber 1st 32:08 1-0
Alex Cremeans 1st 12:21 2-0
L’caster Galecki (Weaver) 2nd 30:49 2-1
Alex Hoffer (PK) 2nd 26:27 3-1
Lancaster Morris (PK) 2nd 25:49 3-2
Lanaster George 2nd 10:48 3-3
Lancaster Stuckey 2nd 07:37 3-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.