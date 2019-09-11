The Alexander Spartans took a gigantic step forward in their quest for a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf championship.
Alexander won the sixth TVC-Ohio meet, held on Tuesday at the Franklin Valley Golf Course.
The Spartans posted a team score of 174, led by medalist Whit Byrd. They topped Athens' score of 184 by 10 strokes.
As a result, Alexander moves to 34-2 on the season while Athens stands at 32-4.
Alexander and Athens have finished in the top two of all six league meets this season, with Athens taking first place last week.
With Tuesday's result, Alexander will just have to finish in the top two in order to clinch the outright league title.
Byrd's 38 led all athletes on Tuesday. The Spartans' next scorer on Tuesday was TJ Vogt, who shot a 44. Alexander's Joey O'Rourke followed with a 45 and Landon Atha had a 47 to round out Alexander's team score.
Alexander's Matt Morris and Jacob Conrath each shot 54s.
Athens was led by Ben Pratt, who shot a 43. He was followed on his team by Sam Carpenter (45), Tyson Smith (48) and Nathan Shadik (48). Brayden Whiting also shot a 55, and Matt McDonalds a 57 for the 'Dogs.
Meigs took third place on Tuesday with a team score of 189, improving its league mark to 22-13.
Bobby Musser and Austin Mahr each shot 44s to lead Meigs. Gus Kennedy had a 50, while Cole Arnott had a 51.
Wellston came in fourth at 210, moving its TVC-Ohio record to 20-16.
Timothy Stanley led Wellston with a 44, followed by Hunter Cardwell (48), Will Zinn (58) and Justin King (60).
Vinton County was fifth with a team score of 222. The Vikings are now 12-24 in the league standings.
Brock Hamon led the Vikings with a 52, followed by Owen Salyer (54), Eli Radabaugh (56) and Sam Weaton (60).
River Valley was sixth with a team score of 248, and is now 6-30 in the TVC-Ohio.
Jordan Mershon (58), Blaine Cline (62), Jordan Lambert (64) and Joel Horner (64).
Nelsonville-York did not have any athletes competing on Tuesday, and is now 0-36 on the TVC-Ohio season.
The final TVC-Ohio meet of the season will be held on Monday at the Athens Country Club at 4:30 p.m.
Alexander can clinch at least a share of the TVC-Ohio title with a third-place finish, and can win the crown outright by finishing second or higher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.