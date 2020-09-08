Hitting the road for the fourth time this season, the Alexander Spartans stopped North Adams on Tuesday with a 3-2 nod.
Holding the lead for the entire match, junior Amora Albano got the Spartans on the board with two early stellar markers. The Green Devils slipped in a goal to cut the lead to 2-1 midway into the second half though Alexander mostly controlled the run of play.
Senior Daryn Hoffer converted her second penalty kick of the year with five minutes to go in the match to increase the lead to 3-1. With less than a minute left, the hosts were able to score for the 3-2 final tally.
Now 4-0, Alexander will finally return home to the cozy confines of “Lakefront Stadium” on Thursday to host the always difficult Jackson Ironladies, who improved to 4-1 after a 5-0 win over Athens on Tuesday.
