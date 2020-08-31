STEWART — The Alexander Spartans picked up their second sweep of the season.
Alexander won at Federal Hocking on Saturday afternoon, earning a 3-0 win.
The Spartans are 2-0 on the season after the 25-18, 25-8, 25-7 triumph.
Alexander also picked up a 3-0 sweep against Gallia Academy last Tuesday.
Spartan setter Jadyn Mace ran the offense against the Lancers with 27 assists. She also had four kills and three aces.
Karsyn Raines was Mace's top target. The senior led the way with 14 kills, also collecting four aces.
Erin Scurlock added 11 kills for the Spartans. Lexi Grisset had an all-around game with four kills and four aces.
As a team, the Spartans pounded home 35 kills and served up 19 aces.
Federal Hocking travels to Trimble on Tuesday.
Alexander travels to Logan on Wednesday before opening up Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Thursday at home against Wellston.
