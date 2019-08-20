ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans have lofty goals for the 2019 season, according to head coach Nikki Ohms.
The Spartans hope their season can extend deep into October and beyond in the postseason tournament.
However, before dreams of tournament glory can be fulfilled, Alexander first has to navigate its way through the regular season.
The first step is complete after Tuesday's thorough season-opening win over the Federal Hocking Lancers.
Alexander picked up its first of what could be many wins this season, sweeping the Lancers 3-0 — 25-9, 25-14, 25-8.
Alexander (1-0) never trailed by more than two points in the match, handing Federal Hocking (1-1) its first loss of the season.
"I think our overall effort was exceptional for some of the things we've been doing in the summer," Ohms said. "Our summer work, we tried and tested some different things and I think it's finally started to come together. Our attitudes were great tonight. Our girls were excited to be back here in the Alley."
The Spartans have finished as Southeast District runner-up each of the last two seasons. They went 22-4 a season ago and didn't have a senior on the roster.
Alexander returns its lineup virtually intact from last season, spearheaded by junior outside hitter Karsyn Raines.
Raines is the reigning Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division Offensive Player of the Year, and is entering her third season as a starter.
Alexander also returns the reigning TVC-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year in senior and four-year starter Mallory Rankin, as well as all-league returners in junior setter Jadyn Mace, senior middle Jenna Houpt and junior middle Erin Scurlock.
Raines was in mid-season form on Tuesday, hammering home 21 kills and serving up three aces.
"You just have to know she's going to get her points and you have to try and get yours," Federal Hocking coach Susan Bond said. "Try to get them off balanced a little bit."
The Lancers weren't able to get the Spartans off their game enough. Raines had two early kills in the opening set, and Alexander led 7-2.
Alexander scored the final six points of the opening set for the 25-9 win. Brooke Casto served up two of her four aces to close out the win.
The Lancers' best set came in the second. Federal Hocking led 9-8 after Jordan Knapp's kill and the game was still tied at 11-11 after an Alexander service error.
A Raines kill would push Alexander's lead up to 16-12, and her ace eventually led to the 25-14 victory.
The third set was all Alexander, as Casto served up a 12-0 run that allowed the Spartans to lead 14-1.
Raines had seven kills in the final set. Alexander built an 18-4 lead before taking the 25-8 victory, and the sweep.
"I think we've got a lot of work to do fundamental wise, on a couple of small things," Ohms said. "Just have to clean those up, but overall I think the girls came out hard, they made a statement. We wanted to run a fast-tempo game. Got a little sluggish in set two, but set three they came back and picked it up and did everything we asked for. Good start to the season."
Mace handed out 29 assists for Alexander. Houpt had four kills, while Scurlock had three kills.
While Alexander is trying to build off of last season's success, the Lancers are trying to continue the winning tradition established by former coach John Young.
Young was 118-72 in his eight seasons as a head coach, including five sectional titles in the last six seasons. Bond was his JV coach the last three seasons, and now takes over the program.
"It's a little different," she said. "John and I worked really close together when I was here, so I felt like I knew the ropes, knew what was going on, but it's a little different being the final decision maker."
Bond, who also coached for two years in the junior high ranks, has been around the Lancers' seniors since they were in fifth grade. She picked up her first varsity coaching victory with a four-set victory at River Valley on Monday.
MaKayla Bowen led the Lancers with five kills against Alexander, while Knapp had three kills and Chloe McCune had two kills. Mikinzi Ollom handed out six assists.
Bond said the Lancers will lean heavy on their seniors to try and continue the success of the program.
"A couple key hitters we're going to have to rely on, Jordan and MaKayla, and Abby (Jackson), sophomore setter (Ollom) stepping in," Bond said. "I have a couple other sophomores stepping into key roles. Just keep my seniors maintaining and get those sophomores to step up a little bit. We'll be alright."
Federal Hocking hosts Fort Frye on Thursday in a non-league game, with the JV contest beginning at 6 p.m.
Alexander returns to the court on Monday with a trip to Southeast District power Gallia Academy.
It will be an early-season test for the Spartans, another step in what Ohms hopes is a long season of success.
"We've got some pretty lofty ones," Ohms of the team's goals. "The girls aren't practicing and we're not playing to play today. We're focused on the future. We're focused way down the line, making sure that we don't peak too soon and making sure that that end goal is always in site is going to be crucial for us.
"We've got a big game next week against Gallia," she continued. "That's going to be huge for us. So we really have to come out strong and make a big statement next week."
