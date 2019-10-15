ALBANY — The No. 1 seed Alexander Spartans opened their 2019 tourney run on Tuesday at home with a resounding 10-0 win over the Chesapeake Panthers.
The Panthers came to Albany having earned just their first victory of the season in their tournament opener. As the records might have predicted, this was not to be a close match.
Alexis Queen started the night with a blast off Panther goalie Maddie McKee’s hand that Taylor Meadows rebounded and popped into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead with fewer than five minutes off the clock. Those two would figure big in the scorebook throughout the night.
Meadows took only three minutes to log her second tally of the night with a poke off Marlee Grinstead’s accurate throw-in. A short while later, Meadows collected her second hat trick in two games with a hard, low rip that lasered under McKee.
Queen got into the scoring column after intercepting a defensive clearing pass after only a few minutes elapsed. She worked her way close to the web and powered the ball past McKee and the Spartans were up 4-0.
At this point, Spartan coach Tom Fauber brought in his four reserves but the Spartans continued their dominance. McKee came up with two solid saves against tough shots by Jenelle Fauber and a leaping tap off an Amora Albano to hold the lead at 4-0 entering the halftime break.
Any question as to the final result was answered in the first five minutes of the second stanza. First, Queen took a lovely cross from Albano and ran the ball into the strings. Then, less than a minute had passed when she sent a pin point pass to Grinstead who calmly tucked the orb into the nets. With the 6-0 lead, the running clock rule was implemented with thirty seven minutes to go in the game.
Queen assisted on the next tally when she found Albano open on the left side. Albano’s slick offering increased the advantage to 7-0. The second hat trick of the night for the Spartans fell to Queen. Camryn Courtney found the junior on the opposite side of the goal and Queen made the most of the opportunity. For the night, she had two assists and the first three-goal game of her career.
Freshman Courtney hit the strings by converting a pass from Albano and fellow frosh Ava Green closed out the evening’s scoring with a pop from a scrum in front of the Panther webwork.
“It was one of those games where all our crosses worked out pretty well and we were able to control the action,” Fauber said. “Alexis (Queen) is a strong kid and just powered her way to the goal tonight. We had two with hat tricks and held an opponent to no real shots on goal. I told our team that our next game will be a lot more competitive.”
Now 6-6-5, Alexander will battle an eleven-win Westfall side for the sectional title at home on Thursday. First touch is set for 5 p.m. and will be followed by the boys’ sectional match with Gallia Academy.
SCORING:
Alex 4 6 10
Peake 0 0 0
Alex Meadows 1st 35:52 1-0
Alex Meadows (Grinstead) 1st 32:30 2-0
Alex Meadows 1st 27:52 3-0
Alex Queen 1st 25:49 4-0
Alex Queen (Albano) 2nd 37:54 5-0
Alex Grinstead (Queen) 2nd 37:00 6-0
Alex Albano (Queen) 2nd 35:00 7-0
Alex Queen (Courtney) 2nd 14:30 8-0
Alex Courtney (Albano) 2nd 12:30 9-0
Alex Green 2nd 02:00 10-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.