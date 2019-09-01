BRADFORD — The trip lasted longer than the football game did, but just as Federal Hocking had figured out 24 hours before, Alexander found that winning makes the long journey worth it.
Sure, host Bradford didn’t provide much in the way of competition — the Railroaders (0-1) suited up only 18 players — but it would be a mistake to completely discount how solid the new-look Spartans were in Saturday’s 48-0 rout.
Senior Kaleb Easley was perfect in the pocket, completing eight of his nine throws — the ninth was dropped — for 156 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Two of those TD tosses went to Matt Brown, the team’s new starting receiver, and Jordan Cantrell — playing offense extensively for the first time — ran for 102 yards and a pair of scores.
The Spartans (1-0) looked most impressive in the trenches, racking up 211 rushing yards and keeping Easley’s uniform spotless. The defensive front, meanwhile, lived in Bradford’s backfield, holding fullback Wyatt Spangler to minus-12 yards on 10 carries, sacking fellow senior Fischer Spencer five times and harassing him on at least a dozen others.
“From what we had seen on film, we knew that our offensive and defensive lines needed to play well,” said Alexander coach Earich Dean. “Bradford likes to blitz its linebackers, and its offense has some quality seniors at the skill positions, but we knew we were better up front, so we challenged those guys all week.”
The tone was set early. The Spartans needed just five plays to open the scoring, a 60-yard drive that culminated with Easley faking the option hand-off and cutting inside of Michael Kelly’s block on the right side to score from 10 yards out.
The second strike was even more sudden. On the first play after a three-and-out, Easley found Brown open along the left sideline and lofted a pass that Brown caught down around his ankles for a 32-yard touchdown.
The Railroaders, on the other hand, could muster nothing. High snaps on the opening play of their first two possessions put them a combined 27 yards behind the 8-ball, and they didn’t earn their initial first down until four minutes remained in the game.
So faithless was Bradford in its ability to run the ball that both times the team faced second-and-short, it elected to throw the ball on consecutive downs rather than test the interior of Alexander’s defense.
With a chance to go for the jugular, the Spartans pounced. Senior Chase Siefert collected another Easley offering and managed to tap a foot inside the back of the end zone for another score, and Cantrell had already added his two touchdowns five minutes later.
“We’ve got some pretty gifted skill players, even though they’re new,” Dean said. “Guys like Cantrell and Brown stepped in tonight and, boy, we didn’t seem to miss a beat.”
After Kelly’s 45-yard shovel reception was called back on a holding penalty, Easley looked to the other side, stood tall in the pocket and uncorked his best ball of the night, a 29-yard dart that Brown corralled on the dead run at the goal line.
“What’s different about Kaleb this year is that he’s reading things a lot better,” said Dean. “A lot of that comes with being a senior, but we’ve also changed some of our pass blocking schemes, and he’s become more comfortable. Of course, we can only make those changes because our offensive line and our running game have been performing so well.”
Things didn’t go perfectly for Alexander. The team committed 12 penalties, and three of them brought back touchdowns, including a nifty 62-yard interception return by Brown. It also lost two fumbles, although Kelly redeemed himself for one by racing in with a punt return for the game’s final points.
Still, it gives Dean fodder for the film room.
“I’m not real happy with how undisciplined we looked at times,” he said. “We got away with some of that tonight, but it’s not going to fly against the better teams on our schedule. Our players will have to learn pretty quickly to clean that up or they’re not going to get any playing time on this team.”
Alexander 48, Bradford 0
Alexander;21;20;7;0;—;48
Bradford;0;0;0;0;—;0
Alexander – Kaleb Easley 10-yard run (Kyler D’Augustino kick), 10:20 1st.
Alexander – Matt Brown 32-yard pass from Kaleb Easley (Kyler D’Augustino kick), 8:25 1st.
Alexander – Chase Siefert 15-yard pass from Kaleb Easley (pass failed), 2:52 1st.
Alexander – Jordan Cantrell 10-yard run (Kyler D’Augustino kick), 11:55 2nd.
Alexander – Jordan Cantrell 7-yard run (Connor Truax kick), 7:19 2nd.
Alexander – Matt Brown 29-yard pass from Kaleb Easley (Keaton Pack kick), 4:49 2nd.
Alexander – Michael Kelly 29-yard punt return (Kyler D’Augustino kick), 9:05 3rd.
TEAM STATISTICS
;AX;BR
First Downs;18;2
Total Plays;44;39
Rushing (plys-yds);30-211;20-(-93)
Passing yards;165;50
Total yards;376;(-43)
Passes (cmp-att-int);11-14-0;8-19-1
Fumbles (no-lost);3-2;3-0
Penalties (no-yds);12-115;3-15
Punts (no-avg);0-0.00;8-25.75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Alexander – Jordan Cantrell 12-102 (2 TD), Kaleb Easley 6-60 (TD), Landon Hornsby 2-26, Jagger Cain 2-15, Michael Lash 2-8, Michael Kelly 1-4, Jackson Ross 4-(-2), Landon Althouse 1-(-2); Bradford – Conner Jones 1-6, Kegan Fair 1-0, Wyatt Spangler 10-(-12), Tevin Felver 1-(-18), Fischer Spencer 7-(-69).
PASSING
Alexander – Kaleb Easley – 8-9-0-156 (3 TD), Michael Lash 3-5-0-9; Bradford – Fischer Spencer 8-19-1-50.
RECEIVING
Alexander – Michael Kelly 4-64, Matt Brown 2-61 (2 TD), Luke Chapman 1-16, Chase Siefert 1-15 (TD), Cole Holland 1-8, Tanner Macdowell 2-1; Bradford – Bobby Gray 1-12, Conner Jones 1-1, Landon Monnin 1-0, Tavin Leach 5-37,
