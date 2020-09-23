ALBANY — On Tuesday, the South Webster Jeeps traveled to Albany to restart a game that never got going due a series of lightning strikes a few weeks ago. Awaiting them were their long-time rivals the Alexander Spartans. Though the weather was warm and sunny, a lightning strike of a different nature set the tone for the match.
An immediate attack after the whistle resulted in senior Tyler “Spiderman” Fritchley getting tackled in the box. Spartan coach Kirk Crow selected Fritchley to attempt the penalty kick and he rocked the ball into the webbing for a 1-0 Spartan lead less than a minute off the clock. A true lightning strike.
Jeep mentor Corey Claxon’s defense was under harassment constantly and Alexander’s attack rang the bell a few minutes later. A threatening charge that forced a clearance over the touch line earned them a corner kick. Austin Shields placed the ball to the high right side of the framework and Elijah Robe took to the sky to head it past keeper Jaren Lower to double the lead.
It only took three more minutes for the lead to get jacked and Shields was the instigator. He ripped a ball to the far left side of the goal area. It deflected high off a defender and arced into the back of the net.
With the Spartans in control and practically owning the midfield, the onslaught continued in the Jeep’s defensive third with great passing combinations and punishing speed down the flanks. A two minute span after halfway through the period put the game completely out of reach.
Fritchley sent a shot toward goal that Lower parried away. It was a nice save but unfortunately the clearance found Kyler D’Augustino. The strong sophomore powered the ball back into the strings for a 4-0 lead.
Barely two minutes elapsed when Jace Ervin set up for one of his lengthy throw-ins from the right side. His massive toss was sent high to the plumbing causing Lower to get up for the collection. The ball tipped off his hands and Ervin had his first varsity goal in an unusual manner.
With a five goal lead and complete control, Crow had substituted liberally. The first forty ended with no further Spartan goals and no shots on goal for the Jeeps.
“We probably had one of the best halves since early in the season,” Crow said. “We were controlling the middle, the defense was solid, and we had crisp passing. We kept our energy after those quick scores and worked our small-ball game.”
As the second half began, the Spartans were a bit lackadaisical at the first touch. That allowed Conner Bender and Trae Zimmerman to surprise the host with a burst of energy. Bender won a loose ball in the middle and Zimmerman got control and worked his way into a dangerous position with Alexander’s defense not quite set. He looped a shot into the net and the Jeeps were on the board.
The Spartans retaliated almost at once. Earning another of their defense threatening corner kicks, Shields set up another combo with Fritchley. His head shot went right to goal where Joe Trogdon ushered the ball into the twine to refresh the five goal differential, 6-1.
The remainder of the match saw good movement by the Spartans, earning corner kicks forcing tough saves. Midway through, Crow brought in freshman keeper Landon Ding along with everyone else on his bench. The Jeeps (3-3-3) had a few more forays into the Alexander defense but could not manufacture any serious scoring threats.
With the 6-1 victory, Alexander’s record now stands at 7-1-1 and Crow was pleased with his team’s work. “Overall, we played pretty well and I felt we probably moved the ball better than we had since at the game at Greenfield-McClain. There wasn’t a lot to complain about and halftime was pretty light. As a coach, though, you worry that your team might relax too much. They scored quickly but we got that goal back and held them out the rest of the game.”
Alexander with be on the road for the next two games, facing Warren on Thursday and Waverly on Saturday. Crow commented that he has yet to coach a win at Warren. “We’re gonna work on that.”
SCORING:
Alex 5 1 6
Webster 0 1 1
Alex Fritchley (PK) 1st 39:07 1-0
Alex Robe (Shields) 1st 32:04 2-0
Alex Shields 1st 29:37 3-0
Alex D’Augustino 1st 17:32 4-0
Alex Ervin 1st 15:15 5-0
Webster Zimmerman 2nd 39:12 5-1
Alex Trogdon (Fritchley) 2nd 31:07 6-1
