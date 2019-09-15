The Alexander Spartans traveled to South Webster early Saturday to complete a game that was suspended due to weather earlier this season.
Returning to face the Jeeps with a 1-0 lead when play was stopped, the Spartans knitted together three more scores to take the win.
Todd Norris continued his scoring streak with two goals while Joe Trogdan and Kyler D’Augustino each netted one. Trogdan also added an assist as did Elijah Robe. Alexander’s record now stands at 7-1.
“This was another of our long standing rivalries,” Spartan mentor Kirk Crow said. “They’re usually pretty physical games but this match was more open. We’ve got another big rival one coming up next week.”
Crow was referring to the cross-county matchup with the Athens Bulldogs on Tuesday. The boys’ game will follow the Alexander at Athens girls’ match which begins at 5:30 p.m.
Tom Fauber’s team will be seeking a win after tough road losses to Bishop Rosecrans and Waverly.
