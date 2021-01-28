ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans have crafted a solid non-league resume already, one that coach Jeff Grinstead hopes will have his team prepared for the postseason tournament.
Alexander earned another victory outside of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, defeating the Marietta Tigers 57-51 on Thursday.
It's Alexander's second victory of the season against the Tigers (9-7), as the Spartans opened the campaign back on Nov. 23 with a 70-56 win at Marietta.
The Spartans improved to an impressive 15-2 on the season, including 6-1 in non-league games.
Included are wins over Circleville, New Lexington, Trimble and Logan, with a narrow loss to Peebles.
Thursday's win over the Tigers was Alexander's fifth in a row, and allowed the Spartans to feel the pressure of a close game.
The Spartans led by just one at halftime, and had a 15-point lead cut to five in the closing minute.
"It's just something that we haven't really seen much, especially lately and I feel that going into that tournament, you need to play some good teams so you can see what you really need to work on," Grinstead said.
The Spartans only trailed once against Marietta, a 4-3 in the opening minutes.
It was a winning Senior Night for Alexander, which honored Jadyn Mace, Erin Scurlock, Karsyn Raines, Brooke Casto, Emma Brooks and Alexis Queen before the game.
Mace is a four-year starter in the program. Scurlock has started the previous two seasons, and Casto and Raines are key players who came back out for basketball this season. Brooks and Queen help give the team depth.
"Those kids have meant the world to me, to this program, to their teammates," Grinstead said. "They're great teammates. Their work ethic is unbelievable. I hate to see them go. I know our community hates to see them go. Their teammates hate to see them go, but I know a lot of other teams will be glad to see them go, to be honest with you. But we're going to miss them. That's for sure.
"I love the way they play. They listen. They try hard. They bring ideas to games and practices and they're just an amazing group of kids to be around."
Mace led Alexander in scoring with 17 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Marlee Grinstead added 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals, five assists and three blocks in an all-around active game.
The Tigers proved to be a team that would never go away. Alexander led 22-11 after Grinstead's three-point play with 4:42 left in the first half.
The Spartans wouldn't connect on another field goal the rest of the half, and led just 23-22 at the break.
The Tigers made four 3-pointers in the first half, including three in a row to jumpstart an 11-1 run.
"When we played at their place, they hit 11 (3-pointers) on us," Jeff Grinstead said. "They were making them from everywhere in the gym and we felt like that was what was about to happen again. If you told me they made 10 in the first half, I would have believed you because that's what it felt like.
"They were making everything. We just couldn't get a hand in their face."
Alexander built its lead back up in the third quarter, with Grinstead and Mace opening the frame with 3-pointers. The Spartans continued to lead 37-28 when Scurlock scored on a runout after a pass from Grinstead.
The Tigers kept coming at the Spartans, using an 8-2 run to trail 39-36 after Jessica Smith's transition basket with 7:07 left in the game.
Alexander followed with a flurry of big plays that ultimately proved to be too much for Marietta to overcome. Raines scored on a transition basket after a pass from Grinstead to make it 41-36.
Mace then hit a left corner 3-pointer, on a quick pass from Grinstead, to restore a 44-36 edge with 5:26 to play.
Mace made three 3-pointers in the win.
"We're doing a better job of penetrating and kicking out to open 3-point shooters and we've been hitting them some," Jeff Grinstead said. "That's what we're trying to do more of."
Alexander used a 14-2 run to lead 53-38 after two Mace free throws with 2:34 remaining.
Marietta made its final push, scoring 10 consecutive points to trail 53-48 with 43.8 seconds left.
Spartan turnovers aided the Tigers' comeback bid. For the game, Alexander had 19 turnovers, 15 coming on Marietta steals.
It will give Jeff Grinstead something to work on in the next practice.
"I felt like we just have to be stronger with the ball when you're up 13, 15 there late," he said. "We were trying to keep the ball out and really just get a good shot and we weren't strong with the ball at times. Then we got rattled with the press a couple trips."
The Spartans also missed the front end of a pair of one-and-ones, and Marietta had a chance to cut the deficit to one possession.
The clinching play for Alexander came when Mace recorded a steal, starting a sequence that saw Kara Meeks find Scurlock on a fast break, giving Alexander a 55-48 lead with less than 30 seconds to play.
Scurlock added eight points and six rebounds for Alexander, while Meeks had seven points and eight rebounds. Raines had six points, while Casto finished with three points.
Adi Hill led Marietta with 17 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, three assists and two blocks. Morgan Altenburger had 11 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Despite the Tigers' second-quarter 3-point barrage, they finished just 5 of 25 from long range in the game, and 1 of 10 in the second half.
Alexander has another test coming on Saturday with a road game at Berne Union. The JV game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
The Rockets are the No. 3 ranked team in the Division IV Associated Press poll.
"We have a list of things that we have to work on and we can definitely get better at and we definitely will," Jeff Grinstead said. "We'll work on some stuff (Friday) then we have Berne Union on Saturday, so that will be another tough matchup for us which is great."
Alexander 57, Marietta 51
Marietta;6;16;9;20;—;51
Alexander;15;8;16;18;—;57
MARIETTA 51 (9-7)
Riley Kendall 2 0-0 6, Adi Hill 6 4-5 17, Jessica Smith 3 1-1 7, Jennifer Smith 1 0-0 3, Morgan Altenburger 2 6-8 11, Saylor Wharff 0 0-0 0, Aysia Burke 3 0-0 6, Julia Tucker 0 1-2 1; TOTALS 17 12-16 51; 3-point field goals: 5 (Kendall 2, Hill, Jennifer Smith, Altenburger 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 57 (15-2)
Karsyn Raines 2 2-2 6, Alexis Queen 0 0-0 0, Brooke Casto 1 1-2 3, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0, Erin Scurlock 4 0-0 8, Jadyn Mace 6 2-2 17, Marlee Grinstead 5 4-7 16, Kara Meeks 2 3-4 7; TOTALS 20 12-18 57; 3-point field goals: 5 (Mace 3, Grinstead 2)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Marietta 17-54 (.315), 3-point field goals 5-25 (.200), Alexander 20-48 (.417), 3-point field goals 5-10 (.500); Free throws — Marietta 12-16 (.750), Alexander 12-18 (.667); Rebounds — Marietta 33 (Hill, Altenburger 7 apiece), Alexander 38 (Meeks 8); Assists — Marietta 11 (Hill, Jennifer Smith, Altenburger 3 apiece), Alexander 9 (Grinstead 5); Steals — Marietta 15 (Hill 7), Alexander 11 (Grinstead 6); Team fouls — Marietta 17, Alexander 14; JV game — Marietta 18, Alexander 15.
