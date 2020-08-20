ALBANY — Anytime Athens and Alexander square off in the sports arena, it usually brings out the peak of intensity on both sides.
Alexander head football coach Earich Dean, entering his fourth season on the Spartans’ sideline, is now well versed in the rivalry. It’s been the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener each of his previous three seasons.
Now, with all the changes that have occurred in the last several weeks, the rivalry game will serve as the overall season opener for the Spartans.
“We always knew it was our first league game, and now that it’s at the begining of the year, I think it does (add even more to the rivalry),” Dean said. “It makes that rivalry maybe just a little more special being that it’s our opener and it’s a showcase for us right off the bat.”
Alexander will host Athens next Friday, Aug. 28, in the season opener. It’s a game that will occur now that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has approved the football season to move forward as planned.
Under normal seasons, Alexander would have had passing scrimmages, three padded scrimmages in August, and three non-league games before seeing the Bulldogs. Lineups would be settled and plenty of film would exist to pour over.
That won’t be the case this year. The Spartans will be able to scrimmage the Southern Tornadoes to get a test run. But aside from that, they’ll jump in head first against the rival Bulldogs.
It’s a challenge for a roster that graduated a big senior class last year, but Dean said the positive is that the players and coaching staff will have three weeks of practice knowing that the Bulldogs are coming up next.
“Once we were determined that this is the new schedule moving forward, we could start moving forward to what we wanted to do which is week one against Athens and preparing for their spread attack and so forth,” Dean said. “We actually have three weeks to prepare now instead of every week worrying about a scrimmage in front of you.”
Alexander was off to a 3-0 start last year before dropping a 28-6 loss at Athens. Standout quarterback Joey Moore returns for his senior season to lead Athens’ spread attack.
It’s the type of offense that can be difficult to prepare for in a week, so the Spartans will use whatever time they can get to prepare for the Bulldogs.
“We don’t see that every game, maybe only a couple times a year we see that type of offense,” Dean said.
The Spartans will have a new look this season. Kaleb Easley was not only the teams’ leading tackler the last two seasons and one of the TVC-Ohio Defensive MVPs, but he was also a three-year starter at quarterback.
Easley was one of three all-league players Alexander lost to graduation. They’ll need new players to step in, particularly at the quarterback position.
Not having the regular scrimmages will have an impact on all teams, but the Spartans could have used the extra reps against other competition as they also graduated their four leading receivers and their tailback from last year.
Dean said Alexander compensated by taking advantage of the unlimited coaching days the OHSAA allowed over the summer, due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We weren’t able to have any of our scrimmages, but we did have that early practice when we were able to have stuff,” he said. “So you work your fundamentals every day. You work your agilities.”
The Spartan coaches wore masks during practice last week, and the players had their own stations to help spread out during water breaks.
Dean is a football lifer, so the new changes have been a curveball, but he said the Spartans have adjusted.
“We talk to them every day, ‘hey we’re taking one day at a time,’” Dean said. “We don’t have any say in what happens. All we can do is we can come out here and prepare for our first game, or our first scrimmage. We have to have that mindset. If we worry every day on what’s going to happen, we won’t be able to bring the best attitude and effort to practice.”
