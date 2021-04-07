BIDWELL — Alexander's offense came alive at just the right time on Wednesday.
The Spartans scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie score and ultimately defeat River Valley, 8-1.
The win improves Alexander's record to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Tied at 1-1, Alexander's Lauren McCall led off the top of the seventh with a single, then Jaycie Jordan reached when a throwing error put runners on second and third after Jordan put down a sacrifice bunt.
The Spartans took advantage of the Raiders' miscue. Chloe Payne hit a ground ball that wasn't fielded cleanly, allowing two runs to score to give Alexander a 3-1 lead.
The Raiders would get an out, but Jadyn Mace drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Erin Scurlock's double scored both runs, lifting the Spartans to a 5-1 advantage.
Audrey Ross' RBI double brought home another run, and the lead would be 8-1 after Ellie Day's RBI single to right field.
Each team scored in the opening inning for a 1-1 tie. It was the only run allowed by Brooke Casto in the complete-game win. She allowed six hits, and Alexander didn't commit an error in the field behind her.
The Spartans had eight hits. Scurlock and McCall each had two hits, with Scurlock having a double and RBI while McCall had an RBI. Ross also had her RBI double.
Hellenbaugh had two hits for River Valley, while Sierra Somerville took the loss in the pitching circle.
Alexander will host defending TVC-Ohio champion Wellston on Friday at 5 p.m.
