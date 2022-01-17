FAIRLAND — The Alexander Spartans enjoyed a winning afternoon at Fairland High School's Tri-State Hoops Throw Down.
Alexander was solid defensively, leading to a 45-32 win over Dawson-Bryant.
The Spartans were ahead 12-7 after one quarter and 21-13 at halftime.
The Hornets won the third quarter, 12-6, to pull within 27-25.
Alexander won the final quarter 18-7 to win going away.
The Spartans moved back over .500 at 8-7 on the season.
Kara Meeks was named Alexander's player of the game for her efforts. The senior scored 21 points, making 10 out of 12 free throws. She also hit four 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer in the win, scoring nine points in the final quarter.
Marlee Grinstead followed with 16 points, making 12 of 14 free throws, as Meeks and Grinstead combined to go 22 of 26 from the charity stripe.
Grinstead also made a pair of 2-point field goals.
Olivia Ohms hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points, while Trinity Daniels scored two points.
Alexander's next scheduled game is at Athens on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.