NELSONVILLE — Alexander coach Larry Bean has been trying to find the right recipe for closing out games in the late innings.
The Spartans have been bit by other team's late rallies more than once this season, so Bean had a decision to make when Nelsonville-York put the first two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh with the Spartans protecting a four-run lead.
Bean turned to senior Cam Bayha.
"I just felt when they got the first two guys on, I didn't want the speedy guys coming up getting on base, because they could put pressure on us," Bean said. "I just had a gut feeling tonight Cam was the guy."
Bayha slammed the door shut on the Buckeyes, completing Alexander's come-from-behind victory.
Bayha struck out all three batters he faced swinging, helping Alexander to a 13-9 victory at Nelsonville-York's Blackburn Field on Monday.
The Spartans faced a 7-2 deficit at one point, and still trailed 8-5 going to the sixth before taking the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division road victory.
"We got some good pitching out of some freshmen and we scored enough runs to get ahead and hold on," Bean said.
The Spartans (2-8, 1-5 TVC-Ohio) lost late-inning decisions to Federal Hocking and Vinton County earlier in the season when taking a multi-run lead into the final inning.
They led by four runs going to the bottom of the seventh inning against the Buckeyes, with freshman Stanley Viny going back the mound, having already worked 1 2-3 innings.
The Buckeyes had the top of the order up, and Ethan Douglas and Leighton Loge each hit singles to left field to get the tying run to the on-deck circle.
Bean made the move to Bayha with the heart of Nelsonville-York's order coming up.
Bayha came out throwing heat, which was an adjustment the Buckeyes weren't able to make.
"I thought we were going to be setting pretty well because the boys that were up then, they generally hit faster throwers better," Nelsonville-York coach Scott Robson said. "But Larry (Bean) did a good job. He had (Viny), who threw a little bit slower, then he came with Cam and they just couldn't adjust."
Bayha was able to strike out all three batters he faced on just 13 combined pitches, only four being outside of the strike zone.
Bayha, who was stationed at third base the first six innings, made sure the Spartans left Nelsonville with a victory thanks to his dominating relief appearance.
"He's usually pitched well when he's been in the games for us," Bean said. "We just don't use him a whole lot, but we'll probably have to more and more now."
Bayha's power pitching ended a nearly three-hour contest that saw drastic momentum swings each way.
The Buckeyes (2-10, 1-5 TVC-Ohio) scored seven runs in the second and third innings to take their 7-2 lead, but the Spartans chipped away.
Two runs scored in the top of the fourth on wild pitches, then Alexander trailed just 7-5 in the fifth thanks to Cameron Oberholzer's sacrifice fly to right.
The Buckeyes added a run in the bottom of the fifth to go ahead 8-5 when Christian Wiseman drew a bases-loaded walk.
It appeared Nelsonville-York would remain in control in the top of the sixth inning. Relief pitcher Trey Lewis had two outs and nobody on base when Maleek Williams and Ethan Douglas turned a 5-4-3 double play.
The Buckeyes couldn't find the third out of the inning in time. Bayha drew a walk, went to second on a balk and scored when Drew Harris reached on an error at shortstop.
Jacob Phillips drew a walk to keep the inning going, and Preston Truax followed with an RBI double to left-center field and the Spartans were down 8-7.
Truax had two hits and two RBIs, as the senior was key in Alexander's rally.
"He's been a lead-off hitter most of the year," Bean said. "We dropped him down because he's being impatient. He's going to play 100 percent no matter what. I expect him to make plays like that every game."
The Spartans tied the game when Oberholzer drew a bases-loaded walk to score Phillips, then went ahead 9-8 when Truax scored on another N-Y error.
Alexander led 10-8 after John Hobbs drew another bases-loaded walk.
The Spartans took advantage of the opportunity, scoring five unearned runs in the sixth.
"That's where that patience comes into play," Bean said. "You have to take what they give you. We've had it happen to us a bunch this year already. Just be patient at the plate. If they're having trouble with the strike zone, a walk is exactly what we were needing."
The Spartans were happy with the result of the sixth, but in the other dugout Robson was left to think about what could have been. The Buckeyes surrendered six walks, made two errors and committed a balk in the inning.
Three Nelsonville-York pitchers combined to walk 11 batters in the game, and the Buckeyes had five errors in the field.
"Just too many walks," Robson said. "We had two outs quick (in the sixth inning), right where we needed to be. Just get an out, get out of the inning — couldn't do it."
The Buckeyes were able to take advantage of three Alexander errors in the sixth to score a run and get within 10-9.
However, Alexander added three big insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Phillips dropped a run-scoring double that was just fair into left field for an 11-9 lead. Truax's sacrifice fly scored pinch-runner Colton Ashcraft and it was 13-9 after Oberholzer's RBI single to center field.
Oberholzer, a freshman catcher, had three RBIs and two hits in the win.
He also caught a pair of freshman relief pitchers in Jackson Jordan and Viny. The two freshmen combined to give up only two runs, one being earned, in 3 2-3 innings.
Viny was the pitcher of record, taking the win on the mound.
"Those freshmen have pitched quite a bit for us this year and they've done a great job," Bean said. "You really can't expect freshmen to go out there and be perfect. They're not there yet, but they're doing exactly what they need to do."
The Spartans led 2-0 thanks to Hobbs' two-run single in the second.
The Buckeyes struck back in a big way in the bottom half of the inning when Douglas blasted a three-run double deep into left field with two outs, giving N-Y the 3-2 lead.
Douglas, a senior, had two hits and drew a walk.
"He's a smart baseball player," Robson said. "Knows where to go. Knows what to do. I expect a lot, but really other than his freshman year, he's been hurt. Of course last year we didn't play. So really he's been out for two years. He's shown glimpses. He can get it done."
The Buckeyes added four runs in the third with only two hits. Lewis had an RBI single for a 4-2 lead. Two more runs eventually scored when Matthew Odenthal was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Drew Douglas followed with a run-scoring walk.
Nelsonville-York then led 7-2 when Loge was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for another RBI.
At that point, it appeared the Spartans would be the team lamenting the runs given away, but Alexander was able to flip the script for its first TVC-Ohio win of the season.
"I think this could be a nice spring board for us," Bean said. "We play every night this week. Take them one at a time and if we can get better each game, which I think we are, I think we can get where we want to be."
Alexander 13, Nelsonville-York 9
Alexander;020 215 3 — 13 10 5
Nelsonville-York;034 011 0 — 9 7 5
Dylan Phillips, Jackson Jordan (3), Stanley Viny (5), Cam Bayha (7) and Cameron Oberholzer
Maleek Williams, Trey Lewis (6), Leighton Loge (6) and Gavin Richards, Christian Wiseman (6)
WP — Stanley Viny; LP — Trey Lewis; SV — Cam Bayha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.