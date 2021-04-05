ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans opened league play by rallying not only once, but twice to defeat the Meigs Marauders, 7-6, in 10 innings on Monday.
Meigs scored four runs in the top of the third to lead 5-1 before Alexander chipped away.
The Spartans scored a run in the third, and two more in the sixth to trail 5-4.
Alexander was down to its last at-bat in the seventh inning, and saw the first two batters retired by Meigs pitcher Hailey Roberts.
Jaycie Jordan kept the game alive with a two-out single, and Brooke Casto drew a walk.
Jadyen Mace's RBI single tied the game at 5-5, forcing extra innings.
The game remained deadlocked until the top of the 10th inning.
Jerika Smith led the 10th off with a double, and she scored on Delana Wright's triple.
However, Casto was able to strand Wright at third base, limiting the damage.
That proved to be the difference in the game, as Alexander found another rally.
Mace started a 10th-inning comeback with a one-out single. Erin Scurlock's double put runners on second and third.
The Spartans forced a 6-6 tie when Mace scored on a wild pitch, also pushing Scurlock to third base.
Audrey Ross followed by drawing a walk, but she didn't stop at first and raced to second base.
Roberts focused her attention on Ross, and was able to throw her out at second base. However, Scurlock took advantage of the opening, breaking for home.
The senior was able to slide home safely, scoring the winning run in Alexander's 7-6 triumph.
The Spartans improved to 2-1 overall, and 1-0 in the TVC-Ohio while Meigs fell to 5-2 and 0-1.
Casto pitched all 10 innings for Alexander, allowing seven hits. She struck out seven and walked one.
Smith had two hits, including a double for Meigs, while Wright had two hits, including the RBI triple.
Scurlock led Alexander with three hits, including a double and RBI. Mace had two hits and an RBI, while Ross had two hits.
The Spartans continue a busy week by hosting Belpre on Tuesday and traveling to River Valley on Wednesday. Alexander hosts Wellston on Friday.
