ALBANY — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were an inning away from a road win in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Drew Harris and the Alexander Spartans found a way to rally, and steal the home win with late-inning magic.
Harris hit a walk-off single to send Alexander to a 2-1 win over Nelsonville-York on Thursday in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game.
The Buckeyes led 1-0 going to the seventh, with Trey Lewis attempting to finish a complete game on the mound.
The inning began with singles by Jackson Jordan, Jordan Schultz and Preston Truax to load the bases with no outs.
Jordan scored on a passed ball, tying the game at 1-1, but Lewis bounced back by striking out Jace Ervin looking and getting Cam Bayha to hit into a fielder's choice with Schultz being forced out at home plate.
The inning came down to Harris' at-bat. He hit a 1-1 pitch to left field, allowing Truax to score the winning run.
Alexander improved to 6-14 overall and 3-9 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Spartans swept the season series with the Buckeyes, as they won at Nelsonville-York 13-9 on April 19.
The rematch was a pitching duel between Lewis and Alexander's Jacob Phillips.
Phillips became the winning pitcher thanks to the comeback after going the full seven innings. He allowed just one earned run on six hits and two walks, needing 112 pitches. He recorded nine strikeouts.
It was a tough-luck decision for Lewis, who took a shutout into the seventh inning. He finished with 12 strikeouts, giving up eight hits and three walks on 114 pitches.
Nelsonville-York scored in the top of the second. Lewis led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on Gavin Richards' infield single.
Maleek Williams came through with a one-out single to left field, scoring Lewis.
Phillips recorded two consecutive strikeouts to end the inning, stranding Richards at third base and Williams at second.
Harris was 3 for 4 for Alexander, hitting three singles. Truax, Bayha, Phillips, Jordan and Schultz hitting singles. Truax, Bayha and John Hobbs all drew a walk.
Ethan Douglas and Williams were both 2 for 3 for Nelsonville-York, while Lewis and Richards each were 1 for 3. Matthew Odenthal drew two walks.
Alexander 5, Southern 4
ALBANY — Drew Harris also provided the walk-off RBI in a 5-4 win over Southern on Wednesday.
Harris hit into a fielder's choice to score the final run in the ninth inning against the Tornadoes.
The ninth inning began when Truax reached on an error, then Schultz was hit by a pitch.
Truax moved up to third when Ervin grounded into a fielder's choice, forcing out Schultz at second.
That brought up Harris, and he hit a ball to the left side that the Tornadoes were unable to do anything with.
Just like on Thursday, Truax scored the winning run, allowing Alexander to celebrate.
Alexander trailed 4-0 going to the bottom of the sixth. Harris scored Schultz on a fielder's choice to make it 4-1.
The Spartans scored three in the seventh to tie the game. Stanley Viny drew a walk, but was still at third with two outs.
Cameron Oberholzer brought Alexander to within 4-2 with a single, then Truax reached on an error and Schutlz drew a walk.
Ervin's single scored Oberholzer and Truax, tying the game at 4-4.
Alexander used four pitchers, with Viny getting the win. He worked the final four innings of shutout baseball, allowing only a hit and striking out five.
Jacob Phillips and Truax each pitched an inning, with Dylan Phillips pitching three innings.
Alexander is scheduled to play at Waterford on Monday in the regular season finale before playing at Adena in a Division III sectional semifinal on Wednesday.
