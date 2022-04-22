ALBANY — First-year Alexander baseball coach Jordan Myles knows how important it is to take advantage of extra outs when the opposition provides them.
"It's high school baseball, so I tell them all the time, a lot has to happen for a good play to happen," Myles said. "You've got to have a throw, a catch, all of it has to happen. Push the limits, try to take advantage of every little mistake."
Alexander certainly capitalized on the extra opportunities on Friday against Nelsonville-York.
Sophomore catcher Cam Oberholzer drilled a walk-off, two-run double to left field to lift Alexander to a dramatic 11-10 victory over the Buckeyes.
The Spartans trailed most of the game, but stole a win in their final at-bat.
Oberholzer came to the plate with two on and no outs in the bottom of the seventh, Alexander trailing 10-9.
Oberholzer worked a 2-2 count against Nelsonville-York's Leighton Loge before driving a ball deep into left field.
Nelsonville-York left fielder Logan Meek turned to chase after the baseball, but couldn't quite catch up to it.
"We've been preaching all season, stop swinging at stuff above the hands, just trying to keep them disciplined," Myles said. "He had one right down the middle and he hit that ball well. He hit the ball well all night, just hit it to guys. Finally had one to fall. It felt good."
The comeback allowed Alexander (3-9, 2-4 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) to shake off a game in which it was guilty of 10 errors in the field.
For all of those miscues, it was errors in the field by Nelsonville-York that ultimately opened the door for the Spartans.
The Buckeyes (3-7-1, 2-5 TVC-Ohio) led 9-5 going to the bottom of the sixth inning. Jordan Schulz's RBI single made it 9-6.
It appeared Loge would get out of the inning without further damage when he had Schulz picked off first base. However, an error allowed Schulz to safely get to second, and Jackson Jordan followed with a run-scoring double to make it 9-7.
Loge then got a pop-up to third base that was dropped, putting runners on first and third. A hard-hit fly ball to right field off the bat of Alex Jefferery was also dropped, allowing two runs to score to tie the game.
The Buckeyes had six errors in the game, with four coming in the final two innings.
"It's baseball," Nelsonville-York coach Josh Stalder said. "There's going to be winners and losers, tight games. The score's going to change up and down. That's the kind of games we want to watch and be a part of. It's also the time when you buckle down and match the pressure and make plays and we didn't do that."
Nelsonville-York was able to recover in the top half of the seventh to get the lead back. Dakota Inman led off with a single, and a two-base throwing error on a pick-off attempt had him at third with no outs.
Loge hit a ground ball to second, scoring Inman and giving N-Y a 10-9 lead.
The Spartans quickly put the pressure on the Buckeyes in the bottom of the seventh. Josh Hayes hit a ball out in front of home plate that died in the grass, just fair along the third base line.
Loge made a good play to field the ball and threw a strike to first base. The ball was dropped as Hayes was approaching in what was going to be a bang-bang play, the infield single giving Alexander the lead-off runner aboard.
Jared Truax reached on a ground ball to third base that was dropped at first for an error, putting runners on the corner.
That set up Oberholzer's walk-off double, giving the Spartans their second win of the season over the Buckeyes.
"The base running was probably some of the best base running we've have because we were taking advantage of some of those errors and trust me I feel for Nelsonville-York, because we've been in those same shoes right there and I feel for them," Myles said. "But it was nice to be able to take advantage of some of those errors."
Jefferey got his first varsity pitching win after working four innings of relief. He struck out three.
"He's always consistent," Myles said. "If I need a guy to go in there and throw strikes, he throws strikes and he's just the right speed where he gets guys out in front and we get pop ups. He did his job."
It was a tough-luck loss on the pitching mound for Loge. He worked the first 2 1-3 innings before giving way to Maleek Williams.
However, Williams was injured sliding into third base in the top of the fourth inning, and Loge went back on the mound to start the fourth. He pitched the rest of the way.
"I asked Leighton, can you come back in? You've had time to rest," Stalder said, after Williams' injury. "He came in and threw great. Field wasn't there to back him up, it cost us."
The Buckeyes had nine hits, with Drew Douglas going 2 for 5. Loge had a pair of RBIs.
Alexander finished with 12 hits. Oberholzer, Jace Ervin, Schulz and Jordan all had two-hit games.
The Spartans are a young team, sometimes starting six sophomores. Myles hopes a comeback win like Friday's can propel the team in the second half of the season.
"We've been battling all season," he said. "Every game has been a battle. I told them out there, we finally got one to fall our way. I think there is a lot of relief to get that one under our belt. I told all of them that now is when the momentum starts, get the ball rolling."
Alexander 11, Nelsonville-York 10
Nelsonville-York;114 300 1 — 10 9 6
Alexander;203 004 2 — 11 12 10
Leighton Loge, Maleek Williams (3), Leighton Loge (4) and Gavin Richards
Dylan Phillips, Alex Jefferey (4) and Cam Oberholzer
WP — Jefferey; LP — Loge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.