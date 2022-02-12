ALBANY — The Athens Bulldogs knocked the Alexander Spartans out of a first-place tie once already this season.
Athens was in position to do it again on Friday, but Alexander rallied back to remain atop the standings.
The Spartans defeated the Bulldogs 57-46 on Friday at Alexander High School.
Alexander (12-9 overall) is 9-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. The Spartans are locked at the top with Vinton County, which is also 9-2 after winning at Wellston.
Kyler D'Augustino led the way for Alexander with 25 points, including 15 in the second half. He had six 2-point field goals, one 3-pointer and made all 10 of his free throw attempts.
Dylan Allison and Jagger Cain each scored nine points for Alexander, with Jace Ervin adding seven points. Zach Barnhouse had four points and Braydin McKee three points.
Athens led 10-7 after one quarter and 28-21 at halftime.
The Spartans won the second half 36-18 to pull off the comeback. They led 39-34 by the end of the third quarter. Allison made a pair of third-quarter 3s, with Cain adding another 3-pointer in the frame.
Derrick Welsh led Athens with 23 points, making 10 2-point field goals and three of his four free throws. Nathan Shadik and Landon Wheatley each scored nine points, with Clay Boeninger and Levi Neal each scoring two points. Sam Goldsberry added a point.
The Bulldogs had a four-game winning streak come to an end, falling to 7-13 overall and 6-6 in the TVC-Ohio.
