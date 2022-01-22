ALBANY — Alexander junior Dylan Allison changed the course of Friday's game against Wellston, as well as the course of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race.
Allison made a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter, erasing a deficit against the Wellston Golden Rockets in Alexander's 64-58 victory inside the Alley.
The victory allowed Alexander (8-8 overall, 5-2 TVC-Ohio) to remain just a game behind league-leaders Vinton County and Meigs.
Wellston (6-6, 2-3 TVC-Ohio) falls two games back in the loss column.
"We knew to stay at least near the top of the TVC, we had to get this one," Alexander junior Kyler D'Augustino said.
Wellston won the first meeting between the two league rivals, 71-50, back on Dec. 10.
For more than half of the rematch, it appeared Wellston was still enjoying the upper hand. The Rockets led 40-32 after Cyan Ervin scored on a putback with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
That's when Allison left his mark on the game.
His first 3-pointer, on a pass from Jagger Cain, pulled Alexander to within 40-35.
Less than a minute later, Allison spotted up on the right wing and hit his second 3-pointer, cutting Wellston's lead to 40-38.
"That's our shooter," D'Augustino said. "We expect him to make those shots. He's going to make those shots night in and night out. That's what he does."
Wellston went back ahead 43-38 on Ervin's three-point play, with Alexander answering when D'Augustino found Levi Thompson open for a wide open layup.
That set the table once again for Allison. Alexander got a stop on defense, with D'Augustino finding Allison once again open.
Allison stepped into another open 3-pointer. His third long-distance make in a stretch of 1 minute and 44 seconds of game action brought Alexander even at 43-43. It was the first tie since 5-5 in the opening minutes of the game.
Allison finished with those nine points off the bench, ultimately turning the tide in Alexander's favor. The Rockets were giving Allison those looks with their defensive focus on D'Augustino, and Allison made them pay.
"It was huge," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. "Anytime any of our guys do something offensively with that kind of proficiency, it really puts us over the top. And it's amazing how much better you play on the defensive end when you make a couple shots."
The Spartans did turn their defense up a notch in the final quarter. Alex Norris' 3-pointer brought another tie at 48-48 with 7:34 to play.
Norris then assisted on Cain's basket for a 50-48 lead, Alexander's first advantage since 2-0.
Alexander held Wellston without a made field goal for the first 4 minutes and 42 seconds of the fourth quarter, as defensive eventually put the Spartans in command.
"I just thought we played with more energy," Skinner said of Alexander's fourth-quarter defense. "We didn't play with very good energy early on. We had to get out of our zone and I got to tell you, they're a tough matchup for us. We can't play big against them."
With the game up for grabs, it was D'Augustino's turn to bring home the victory.
D'Augustino penetrated the paint and found Cain inside for a layup and a 52-49 lead with 4:20 remaining.
Wellston didn't go away, and went back ahead 53-52 on Ervin's inside basket.
Alexander didn't flinch, as D'Augustino's three-point play put Alexander back ahead 55-53 with 3:02 to play.
Perhaps the most important sequence of the game came after D'Augustino split a pair of free throws for a 56-53 lead.
Ervin was able to drive baseline on the other end, drawing a foul and making a jumper to cut Alexander's lead to 56-55 with 1:34 left.
However, Ervin missed the free throw that would have tied the game.
Alexander was able to drain the clock with D'Augustino. His two free throws with 1:02 remaining lifted the Spartans to a 58-55 lead.
Ervin missed a 3-pointer on Wellston's next possession. Braydin McKee got the rebound and split two free throws for a 59-55 lead with 48.7 seconds left.
The Spartans made their free throws down the stretch. Norris took a charge to end a Rocket possession, and Alexander would lead 61-55 after two D'Augustino free throws.
Garrett Brown's 3-pointer kept Wellston in the game, cutting Alexander's lead to 61-58 with 19.3 seconds remaining.
D'Augustino was able to split two free throws to make it a two-possession game, 62-58, with 13.1 seconds left.
D'Augustino was 10 of 13 from the foul line in the game. He scored 26 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, going 7 of 15 from the field in the game. D'Augustino added nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
"He was terrific," Skinner said. "He is the one guy that everybody around in southeast Ohio wishes they had. He really came through for us, taking care of the ball, making good decisions at the end."
Cain also had nine points and three assists for Alexander.
The Spartans outscored the Rockets 32-18 over the final 12 minutes of the game, gaining their revenge and staying alive in the TVC-Ohio race.
"Coach preaches all the time that our good offense comes from our even better defense," D'Augustino said. "We have to get stops and that will lead to us hitting shots, us getting out in transition and scoring."
Ervin led Wellston with 26 points and nine rebounds. Brown added 21 points and two assists, as that duo carried Wellston on Friday.
Alexander has won four out of its last five games, and will travel to Nelsonville-York on Tuesday.
Skinner said the Spartans continue to improve as the season progresses, as evidenced by finding a way to claw out a victory against Wellston.
"We just feel like we're getting better," Skinner said. "Wellston's a tough matchup and we overcame it."
Alexander 64, Wellston 58
Wellston;15;16;18;10;—;58
Alexander;11;16;18;19;—;64
WELLSTON 58 (6-6, 2-3 TVC-Ohio)
Isaac Molihan 1 0-0 2, Cyan Ervin 10 4-6 26, Garrett Brown 8 1-2 21, Michael Schober 1 0-0 3, Evan Brown 1 2-2 4, Ethan Caudill 0 0-0 0, Will Briggs 0 0-0 0, Zach Wilbur 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 22 7-10 58; 3-point field goals: 7 (Brown 4, Ervin 2, Schober 1)
ALEXANDER 64 (8-8, 5-2 TVC-Ohio)
Jagger Cain 4 0-0 9, Braydin McKee 2 1-2 5, Kyler D'Augustino 7 10-13 26, Alex Norris 2 0-0 5, Zach Barnhouse 2 0-0 4, Jace Ervin 1 2-3 4, Dylan Allison 3 0-0 9, Levi Thompson 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 22 13-18 64; 3-point field goals: 7 (Allison 3, D'Augustino 2, Cain, Norris 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Wellston 22-49 (.449), 3-point field goals 7-19 (.368), Alexander 22-58 (.379), 3-point field goals 7-20 (.350); Free throws — Wellston 7-10 (.700), Alexander 13-18 (.722); Rebounds — Wellston 33 (Ervin 9), Alexander 33 (D'Augustino 9); Assists — Wellston 6 (Garrett Brown, Evan Brown 2 apiece), Alexander 11 (D'Augustino 4); Blocks — Wellston 0, Alexander 3 (Barnhouse 2); Turnovers — Wellston 16, Alexander 8; Steals — Wellston 3, Alexander 5 (D'Augustino 3); Team fouls — Wellston 15, Alexander 15; JV game — Wellston 44, Alexander 25.
