The Alexander Spartans are coming off one of their most thorough wins in Earich Dean’s three seasons.
Alexander traveled to Berne Union, a playoff team that won its season opener, last Friday. The Spartans were able to control the game throughout, never trailing and leading 33-6 late into the fourth quarter of a 33-12 win.
The win moved the Spartans to 2-0 for the first time since 2014, but Dean said the players are not putting too much stock into the hot start. It’s onto the next game.
“The 2-0 start is nice and our kids are excited, but they are also pretty grounded,” Dean said. “They have bigger goals. So every practice, every down and every game we strive to get better so we can put ourselves in position to achieve our goals.”
The Spartans entered the season with high expectations, bringing back 16 starters and 13 seniors from a 4-6 team a year ago. August also provided challenges in scrimmages against 2018 playoff teams Gallia Academy and Paint Valley.
Dean said the early challenges are paying dividends right now.
“We added strength to our scrimmages this year — Paint Valley and Gallipolis — then added a playoff team in Berne Union to our schedule to help prepare us for the season,” Dean said. “So far it has paid off. But we have a huge road in front of us and the kids know that. It’s one week at a time right now.”
The next step for the Spartans is their home opener. The welcome 1-1 South Point to Albany on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Spartans have been clicking on both sides of the ball so far this season, but the offense has taken a step forward from last year, scoring 81 points through two games.
Senior quarterback Kaleb Easley is 13 of 22 passing for 323 yards and five touchdowns. He also adds 131 yards rushing and another two scores.
Senior Jordan Cantrell is in his first season starting at tailback, and he’s responded with 189 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Dean said the development up front of linemen Jacob Collins, Michael Wells, Drew Harris, John Sheridan and Brayden Montgomery has been key.
“Offensively, everything starts up front,” Dean said. “Our line has really been playing well right now. When you can establish a running game it really opens up our passing attack. Teams have to respect our running ability which usually puts us man on man on the edges. Kaleb has been able to get some big passes downfield because teams are putting eight players in the box. Every practice we say ‘Perfect practice makes perfect’. We rep block assignments over and over again until it’s perfect. I believe it has been paying off so far.”
The Spartans get a chance to put their perfect start on the line against South Point.
The Pointers are led by second-year head coach James Gifford. They ended a 19-game losing streak with last week’s 41-6 win over Miami Valley Christian Academy. South Point hadn’t won a game since defeating Boyd County 20-12 on Aug. 31, 2017.
Included in that string of losses was a 35-14 defeat to Alexander a year ago.
Dean said that the Pointers are a much-improved squad.
“This is not the same South Point team from the last couple of years,” Dean said. “Coach Gifford has done a great job getting kids to play. His roster has grown which gives him the ability to put more athletes on the field.”
South Point started the season with a 31-14 loss to Piketon.
The Pointers return their entire starting offensive line from a year ago, which includes the coach’s son in senior guard Grant Gifford.
Sophomore quarterback Alex Lambert headlines the offense, while last year’s leading receiver Chance Gunther returns.
“They have some very explosive players,” Dean said. “They run and throw the ball very well. They are quick to the ball on defense and they don’t miss tackles. It will be a challenge for us this week.”
South Point is Alexander’s last non-league game before jumping into Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action. A victory on Friday would allow the Spartans to be 3-0 heading into a game at Athens.
A 3-0 start would also represent Alexander’s best start since going 6-0 to start the 2011 campaign.
The Spartans have given their fans reason to be excited so far, as they play on their home field for the first time in 2019. Alexander will also debut new uniforms and dress in their new locker room for the first time.
“We are very excited about this week,” Dean said. “Besides playing in front of our home crowd we get to wear our new home uniforms and come out of our new locker rooms. It’s a very exciting time for our kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.