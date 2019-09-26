When looking at Alexander’s 2018 season, there was one score in particular that stood out to head coach Earich Dean.
Alexander traveled to Wellston’s C.H. Jones Field in week five and suffered a 49-7 defeat.
The Spartans finished with a better overall record than Wellston last year — the Rockets only went 3-7 — and were tied in the final Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings at 2-4.
If you throw out Alexander’s 50-0 loss to Athens — every TVC-Ohio team lost by at least 29 points to the Bulldogs a year ago — Alexander’s other four defeats on the season were by an average of 13 points. The Spartans even had a 17-14 win over Vinton County, a team Wellston lost to by 18 points.
Finding a way to better mach up on the gridiron with the Rockets is something that’s been on Dean’s mind for a while. His Spartans will get another crack at Wellston on Friday, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Albany.
“This is a huge game for our program,” Dean said. “We have struggled against Wellston for the last two years. Wellston is a physical football program, so we have to be able to match their type of play.”
The Rockets certainly had success running the ball at the Spartans a year ago, rushing for 422 yards and gaining 570 yards of total offense. The Spartans were held to just 110 yards, as their only score came on an 83-yard kickoff return by Connor Kimbrough.
The Rockets have won three in a row in the series, winning those meetings by a combined score of 135-27.
Wellston leads the all-time series against Alexander, 26-8.
Adding to the challenge this season is the fact that the Rockets are off to their best start since 2015 at 3-1.
After a season-opening 23-6 loss to unbeaten Jackson, Wellston has reeled off victories against Piketon (44-22), Lakewood (30-7) and Portsmouth West (40-7).
Mike Smith is a first-year coach for Wellston, as he takes over for Jay Lucas, who left to take the job at Coal Grove. The Rockets are no longer a wing-T team like under Lucas, but they are still experiencing success running the football.
“Wellston has had a very good season to date,” Dean said. “They have a lot of play makers on both sides of the ball. They have changed their offensive formations, but still rely a lot on the running game.”
Senior Rylan Molihan returns to lead Wellston’s ground attack. Junior R.J. Kemp is also a returning quarterback for the Rockets. Hunter Smith is a 6-foot-5 receiving target. Senior Josh Bodey leads the way along the offensive and defensive lines.
Molihan had 66 yards rushing and 84 yards receiving against Alexander a season ago, and Kemp had 148 yards through the air.
“Molihan is a very good running back and has been their go-to guy,” Dean said. “Their quarterback R.J. Kemp has been able to get the ball to his receivers down field for some big plays. They are big on both lines and on defense they get to the ball really fast. They have a lot of starters back from last years team. So they have a lot of experience.”
The Spartans (3-1, 0-1 TVC-Ohio) will be tasked with trying to rebound from the season’s first loss, a 28-6 decision at Athens.
Alexander’s game with Athens is always highly anticipated, but it’s time for the Spartans to turn the page onto the next game and learn from their mistakes.
“We took a lot from the Athens game,” Dean said. “We have to take advantage of opportunities. We had opportunities to put points on the board and failed to do so. Against good football teams you have to find ways to score. It’s something we will cover a lot this week.”
Unfortunately, the Spartans will look to bounce back without senior receiver/cornerback Michael Kelly.
Kelly suffered a serious leg injury during the first half of the game against Athens. Dean confirmed that the injury was season ending.
Kelly had 13 catches this season for 157 yards. He finished with 51 catches for 381 yards and a touchdown during his junior season.
“For the past three years, Michael has been a huge part of our football program,” Dean said. “Not only for what he does during a game, but what he does during practice, during weight lifting, during film session. He is a true leader and the type of player as a coach you want around your program. I can’t say enough about this young man. He is a true Spartan.”
Without Kelly, receivers Matt Browning (7 catches, 193 yards), Luke Chapman (6 catches, 76 yards) and Chase Siefert (7 catches, 110 yards) will be looked upon to shoulder more of the load.
Even with the defeat to Athens, quarterback Kaleb Easley continues his solid season. He’s completed 36 of 57 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns, also carrying the ball 72 times for 278 yards with seven more touchdowns.
The Spartans have shown improvement this season, now they are tasked with showing they can bounce back from a loss. However, one of their toughest opponents over the years awaits in the also-improved Rockets.
It’s the TVC-Ohio opener for Wellston. Not only will the winner be in better position in the league standings, but also the playoff standings as well.
Both teams compete in Division V, Region 19. Wellston enters the week in seventh place, while Alexander is 11th. The top eight make the postseason, and Friday’s winner will certainly make a move forward in the matchup of 3-1 teams.
There is plenty on the line on Friday in Albany for both the Rockets and the Spartans.
“The TVC race is going to be very exciting this year,” Dean said. “This is a must-win game for us if we want to have a chance to win the league. Our team will rebound from the Athens game. We will put in a good week of practice, fix our mistakes and go out and play. It’s always one game at a time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.