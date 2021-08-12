ALBANY — All high school fall athletics in Ohio were in question last year. Though the 2020 season began as a mystery with the pandemic issues, it certainly finished on a high note for the Alexander soccer Spartans.
Kirk Crow’s crew racked up another district title, a regional crown, and was the first Alexander boys’ sport to make it to the state final four. All this as one of the smallest schools in Division II.
But with the departure of thirteen seniors, the winningest class in Alex history, Crow understands that a reset will be key for the upcoming campaign, not necessarily a complete rebuild. “Obviously, losing that quality is a challenge but we have three starters returning as well as eight other players who saw considerable varsity minutes last year. We will be younger, but this group is hungry to write their own history. A lot of our kids had solid club experience in the spring and that will serve us well.”
Crow emphasized that getting his younger players experience on the pitch last season has given this year’s squad a number of options. “We have versatile players who can effectively step into multiple spots; we design to build our depth and will use that plan this year, too.”
Beginning with the defense, the Spartans will have a mix of veterans and newcomers up into the midfield. In goal will be sophomore Landon Ding, the youngest to manage the nets in quite some time. “He’s ready to handle the job and has been improving daily,” Crow commented.
Backing him in the webbing will be Braidan Sigman and Ethan Queen. The back line will be anchored by senior Jace Ervin and shut-down defenders Ethan Neidhart and Alex Norris. Along with them will be a mixture of Aidan Dixson, Ben Juedes, Tyler Brooks, Tanner Allen, Tyler Wallace and Caden Cline.
The midfield will feature some familiar names in other locations. Parker Bolin and Dylan Allison were midfield stalwarts and will continue in their roles, often serving to initiate the attacks. Both Norris and Neidhart will frequently add their skills to the middle third. In addition, Andrew Nance, Landon Collins, Wallace, Eddie Schilling, Mason Morris, Braden Hawk and Evan Roell will man the middle and the wings depending on the matchups.
The attack up top begins with returning leading scorer and second team all-state junior, Kyler D’Augustino. Crow’s multi-tasking crew of Niedhart, Allison, Bolin, Wallace, and Nance will also join in the front line. “I feel we have a lot of flexibility and I’ve told our players expect to find yourself in different spots during games. Also, the big throw-ins Jace Ervin sends are an offensive weapon that adds to the equation in our overall scheme.”
Traditionally, the Spartan schedule is designed to get the team ready for tournament time. With only six wins away from 350 total victories, the schedule features old rivalries on the docket along with some distance road trips. “We’ll be going to South Point for the first time, down to Winchester Eastern, and Lynchburg-Clay, so we will have some long bus rides.”
The season will begin at improved Gallia Academy followed by two of those long bus excursions and then the Challenge Cup matchup at cross-county rival Athens Bulldogs. The Spartans won’t open at home until September 9 when they battle Jackson for the Royse cup.
Add in traditional powers Marietta, Logan, South Webster, Warren, Unioto and Waverly plus Belpre, Amanda Clearcreek, Southeastern, and West Virginia side Point Pleasant to the list and it will be a trying season.
The Spartans will hold a special preseason “Friday Night Futbol” on Friday, August 13 as a fundraiser for childhood cancer awareness, hosting Peebles. First touch is set for 5 p.m.
With a refreshed team but a winning tradition, the Alexander Spartans appear to be ready to add to the storied legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.