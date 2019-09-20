After three losses in a row, the Alexander Spartans took out their offensive frustrations on Gallia Academy on Thursday evening. With four goals in the first half, the Alexander dominated all aspects of the match.
Seven Spartans got in the scoring column with midfielder Marlee Grinstead collecting two. Usual scorers Taylor Meadows and Amora Albano each tallied once but the remaining goals came from other areas. Defender Sasha Battrell got her first marker of the year and fellow back line member Daryn Hoffer also scored. Ava Green nailed her second varsity goal and Alexis Queen also powered one into the strings. Goalie Emma Pennington registered her second shutout of the season.
“We came out and I could tell the team was ready to work out some frustrations,” coach Tom Fauber commented. “They exploded on Gallia with those four goals in the first half and then pretty much broke the game with three in the first ten minutes of the second.”
The Spartans traveled to Wheelersburg on Saturday for a noon match and will return home to face Amanda-Clearcreek on Monday as the first game of a double header with the boys also facing the Aces.
The game has been established as “RISEUP4BRY”, a fund raiser to help with treatment expenses for Alexander student Brianna Wallace. A number of raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses and individuals; tickets will be available at Monday’s game and through members of the Spartans soccer team.
