ALBANY — The Alexander boys’ soccer program has been a recognized soccer power for nearly four decades.
On Thursday night, three Spartan soccer coaches, each with over one hundred victories, were on hand to witness a significant achievement for the program.
But the path to this benchmark was not going to be a smooth one. The impediment was the always tough Warren Warriors.
And the Warriors were not about to be docile visitors. Utilizing a long ball strategy with over the top entries, the Warriors tried to get behind the Spartan defense almost immediately. Defender Ayden Cornell consistently launched fifty to sixty yard kicks from his defensive position all night long.
But the Spartans brought the initial attacks. In the first few minutes, Ethan Neidhart and Kyler D’Augustino each created space and shots but were wide of the mark. The next ten minutes saw the ball flying long, but nothing of substance was happening toward either goal.
The surprise happened fifteen minutes into the half. Cornell nailed one of his signature multi-yard boots that landed inside the eighteen. Almost every foot on the pitch had a touch in the resulting melee but it was freshman Sam Perdue who had the most impact. He got control and knocked the ball past Alexander netminder Landon Ding for the 1-0 lead. It was Warren’s first sustained incursion into the Spartan defense and the last of the half.
Then the home side controlled the action and forced the defense into a series of corner kicks and clears across the sideline. With a touch less than three minutes left, the Spartans equalized. After a Warrior clearance to the side, Parker Bolin collected a Jace Ervin throw-in and lobbed a pass to D’Augustino who was bracketed by two defenders with his back to goal. He executed probably the first successful scoring bicycle kick in Spartan history and it cleared goalie Hunter Hanes into the webbing to knot the score.
“We knew that Warren was going to be physical and use big kicks to go over top of us,” head man Kirk Crow said. “We told our guys to maintain our positions and keep the ball in front of them. We didn’t clear well on their goal and they capitalized. We weren’t playing very pretty soccer except for Kyler’s bicycle kick goal. That was something special.”
The Spartans controlled the first twenty minutes of the second half and were negating the long ball approach. D’Augustino and Bolin rang up solid attempts that Hanes had to work to corral. Perdue had the only Warrior chance of the second half midway through but fired high.
Ervin and Bolin combined for the winning margin with fifteen minutes left in the match. Jagger Cain chased down a ball deep in the Warren left flank and drove the ball off a defender for a throw-in. Ervin sailed the throw across the defense to Bolin who settled it and punched it into the strings for the winning tally.
Alexander earned its sixth victory of the season and the 350th for the program. On hand for the post-game celebration were former coaches Jerry Royse and Tom Fauber, both with over 100 victories. The third member of that century club is Crow.
“I think we did a better job in the second half keeping the ball in front of us, winning the initial ball and battling for the second ball. Warren is always tough and this was a good win. Especially since we were able to have coach Royse, coach Fauber, Cindy Royse, and alums here for this significant win for the program.”
The Spartans had a special presentation to mark the occasion post game with a number board and pictures with current and former players. They will travel to Sardinia to take on Eastern Brown on Saturday.
SCORING:
Alex 1 1 2
Warren 1 0 1
Warren Perdue 1st 25:25 0-1
Alex D’Augustino (Bolin) 1st 02:42 1-1
Alex Bolin (Ervin) 2nd 14:50 2-1
