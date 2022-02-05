ALBANY — The regular season is almost over, and the Alexander Spartans have plenty of big games remaining.
Alexander remained alive in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race, beating Nelsonville-York 46-33 in a Saturday afternoon makeup game.
The result pushes the Spartans' record to 9-2 in the TVC-Ohio, a game back in the loss column of league-leader Vinton County (9-1 TVC).
The two teams will meet on Wednesday in Albany, and Alexander has a chance to win at least a share of the TVC-Ohio title thanks to Saturday's win over N-Y.
Alexander (12-8 overall) never trailed, beating Nelsonville-York (11-9, 8-4 TVC-Ohio) for the second time this season.
"I just felt like defensively as the game went along, sometimes we get worse, but we got better as the game went along," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said.
That was evident in how Alexander closed the game. The Buckeyes were on a 9-3 run, clawing to within 38-33 after two Airah Lavy free throws with still 4:11 to play.
Nelsonville-York wouldn't score again, as Alexander closed the game with an 8-0 run over that final span of 4 minutes and 11 seconds.
"I felt like defensively we had done a good job defensively especially on Lavy and (Mackenzie) Hurd," Grinstead said. "To me, at the end of that game, I thought Monica (Thompson) stepped it up and got after it. Honestly I felt like Marlee (Grinstead) and Monica both stepped it up defensively."
Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady praised his defense as well afterwards, saying the Buckeyes just couldn't find an offensive rhythm.
"Just looked a little out of sync (offensively) and I'm sure the two days off with the week we had had something to do with that. But I'm not trying to make excuses. I'm sure Alexander is in the same boat."
One of the biggest shots of the game came from Alexander senior Olivia Ohms. She ended Nelsonville-York's momentum when she received a pass from Marlee Grinstead on the left wing.
Ohms swished the 3-pointer, restoring Alexander with a 41-33 lead with 3:22 remaining.
"We called a play for (Ohms) to get a 3 and she just drilled it," Jeff Grinstead said. "That was huge. I felt like it took the wind out or their sail a little bit. That was a big shot."
Thompson followed with a shot inside to give Alexander a 43-33 lead.
Ohms (five points), Thompson (four points, four rebounds), Emma Pennington (two points), Chloe Payne (two points) and Ava Hoffer (two assists, four rebounds) all had contributions to help Alexander win the game.
"They are putting in the effort and working hard," Jeff Grinstead said.
Alexander's senior duo of Marlee Grinstead and Kara Meeks led the way.
Meeks had 19 points on 7 of 14 shooting, adding six rebounds, two steals and an assist. Grinstead added 14 points, eight assists, four rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot.
Alivia Speelman led Nelsonville-York with 12 points. Lavy had eight points, while Hurd had six points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Cayleigh Dupler added five points and three steals.
Nelsonville-York will host Jackson on Thursday in the final regular season game before hosting No. 19 Northwest on Saturday in a Division III sectional semifinal.
Cassady is hoping for a better week of weather, which could lead to a more organized week of practices.
"Hopefully we have a more structured week, a full week of practice where we can get more of a flow," he said. "We need to be able to handle pressure and work on getting better looks. We have to make the open looks when we get them too. I think defensively, we're alright right now."
Alexander hosts Berne Union on Monday before hosting Vinton County on Wednesday. The Spartans' Division III tournament run begins Saturday by hosting South Point in a sectional semifinal.
It's the most important time of the season in high school basketball, and Jeff Grinstead said the difficult late-season games will only help Alexander for the tournament.
"You want to play good teams going into the tournament and Berne Union is definitley a good team," he said. "Obviously, we'll finish up with Vinton County, but we'll start worrying about Vinton on Monday night about 9 o'clock when we're done with Berne Union."
Alexander 46, Nelsonville-York 33
Nelsonville-York;8;7;9;9;—;33
Alexander;13;13;9;11;—;46
NELSONVILLE-YORK 33 (11-10, 8-4 TVC-Ohio)
Cayleigh Dupler 2 0-0 5, Brooklyn Richards 1 0-0 2, Alivia Speelman 5 1-2 12, Mackenzie Hurd 2 2-2 6, Airah Lavy 2 4-5 8, Emma Fields 0 0-0 0, Bianca Gerity 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 12 7-9 33; 3-point field goals: 2 (Dupler, Speelman 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 46 (12-8, 9-2 TVC-Ohio)
Monica Thompson 2 0-0 4, Emma Pennington 1 0-0 2, Olivia Ohms 2 0-0 5, Kara Meeks 7 2-4 19, Marlee Grinstead 5 2-4 14, Ava Hoffer 0 0-0 0, Chloe Payne 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 18 4-8 46; 3-point field goals: 6 (Meeks 3, Grinstead 2, Ohms 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 12-34 (.353), 3-point field goals 2-10 (.200), Alexander 18-43 (.419), 3-point field goals: 6-17 (.353); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 7-9 (.778), Alexander 4-8 (.500); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 28 (Richards, Hurd 7 apiece), Alexander 23 (Meeks 6); Assists — Nelsonville-York 7 (Hurd 5), Alexander 11 (Grinstead 8); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 3 (Hurd 2), Alexander 2; Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 17, Alexander 10; Steals — Nelsonville-York 6 (Dupler 3), Alexander 9 (Grinstead 4); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 15, Alexander 12; JV game — Nelsonville-York 32, Alexander 30.
