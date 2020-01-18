BIDWELL — The River Valley Raiders were in position for a huge upset through three quarters against league-leading Alexander.
When push came to shove, the Spartans' defense was too much.
Alexander locked down the Raiders in the final quarter, leading to a 50-36 win in Bidwell on Friday.
Alexander outscored River Valley 13-5 in the final quarter, pulling away from a six-point lead.
Alexander improves to 11-2 overall, and 6-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
River Valley falls to 4-9 overall, and 1-5 in league play.
The game was tight throughout. Alexander led 10-8 after one quarter and 25-14 at halftime. River Valley enjoyed a 17-point third quarter to trial just 37-31 after three quarters.
The Raiders only made two field goals in the last frame, a 3-pointer by Brandon Call and a 2-pointer by Jordan Lambert.
Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander with 16 points. He tallied 11 points in the second half, scoring five points in the final quarter.
Caleb Terry added 10 points on five 2-point field goals for Alexander. Kaleb Easley tallied nine points, making a pair of 3-pointers. J.K. Kearns scored eight points, also making a pair of 3-pointers.
Lucas Markins added four points and Trey Schaller two points in the Alexander win. Luke Chapman scored a point.
Call led all scorers with 20 points for the Raiders, making three 3-pointers.
Alexander will return to the court on Tuesday with a non-league game at Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.