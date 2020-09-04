The Alexander volleyball team earned a pair of sweeps in consecutive nights.
The Spartans won at Logan by a 3-0 count on Wednesday, then returned home for a 3-0 victory over Wellston on Thursday.
Alexander is a perfect 4-0 to start the season, including 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The league opener against the Rockets came by a count of 25-12, 25-7, 25-12.
Brooke Casto enjoyed a big night, collecting 11 kills and serving up six aces.
She was followed closely by Karsyn Raines, who finished with 10 kills. Erin Scurlock added four blocks and three kills at the net.
Lexi Grissett added four kills, while Jadyn Mace handed out 25 assists.
The non-league win at Logan the night before was just as thorough. Raines had a big night with 17 kills and four aces. Casto also had nine kills, while Scurlock had three aces and three blocks. Grissett contributed five kills, three blocks and five aces.
Mace had four kills to go with 32 assists against Logan.
