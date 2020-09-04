The Athens–Alexander game is typically billed as a cross-county rivalry whenever these schools meet.
Before the game, an uninitiated spectator could be excused for thinking that this is more a reunion of old friends than bitter rivals. The familiarity of the players on both teams makes for one of the most anticipated games of the season.
The game is fierce and competitive, yet the players are friends and the respect is real. The game Thursday night in The Plains was no exception when the Bulldogs hosted the Spartans for the latest battle for The Albano Cup.
At the first whistle, the friendly banter faded away and it was clear to the fans in the stands that this game would not disappoint.
The Spartans (3-0) utilized their offensive speed and skill well, but failed to find an opening in the Bulldog defense of Sophia Atherton, Isley Newton, and Julia Dick, from which to take a shot.
Bulldog Ava Kristofco and Spartan Aquaria Albano clashed repeatedly on the right side of the box, Kristofco intercepting many set-up passes, intended for Alexis Queen and Amora Albano. Albano and Queen each managed only one shot on goal for the first half, a testament to the fierce Athens defense.
In the twenty-fifth minute, an Alexander corner kick was deflected by Athens’ Elena Delac. The ball was gathered by Spartan Jenelle Fauber, then sent back into the fray, where Marlee Grinstead put a head on it, sending it just wide of the Bulldog goal.
The Bulldogs (1-3) were not having any more luck finding an opening on the other end of the field, as repeated runs by Tess Wilhelm, Angela Owens and Annie Moulton were foiled by the double sibling Spartan defense of Mikayla Kunkel and Chloe Kunkle and Ava Hoffer and Daryn Hoffer. The fans lost count of the number of runs made by Owens and Wilhelm that were turned away by the sibling defense.
Bulldog midfielder Delac pressed into Spartan territory again and again, only to be shut down by the ever-present Fauber holding the midfield tightly in her grip. Delac managed to rack up the only Bulldog shot in the first half. With less than seven minutes left in the half, Alexander’s Leah Esselburn broke free of the defense and carried the ball into the box. Bulldog keeper Nikki Bean charged from her line and dove onto the ball, knocking it loose, before taking a face into the turf as she tucked the ball safely into her midsection. The Bulldogs and Spartans went into half time tied 0-0.
One often wonders what is said in the halftime talks that coaches give. Every coach struggles to find that magic combination of strategy and wisdom to enable their team to charge forward in the second half.
Spartan Coach Tom Fauber must have found something to inspire his weary team. Less than ninety seconds into the second half, a Spartan corner kick was cleared resulting in a cross from Hoffer into a throng of players in front of the Athens goal.
The ball sailed above the crowd, when suddenly Grinstead leapt above the mass of players to head the ball into the net this time finding her target putting the first score on the board. The Bulldogs battled back but continued to find that they were unable to break the Alexander defense.
Grinstead would strike again in the thirty-first minute with a curving cross from the right side that found the net. The Bulldogs would manage to get off only three shots on goal for the game, while Bean added nine more saves to her season total and Pennington gathering three.
When the game ended, the Spartans reveled in the win and the ownership of the Albano Cup for another year. Athens senior Elena Delac summed up the game, “I think we’re about even in our skill and speed, so it was really tough. We just need to get better touches and really hustle to win the 50/50 balls. “
The true nature of this game was revealed after the buzzer sounded. The congratulations on a game well played were sincere and the respect the players have for one another was evident. When asked why she thought her team came out on top tonight Alexander’s Amora Albano said, “I think we all just played for each other. That’s just the way we do it.”
Both teams will be travelling on Tuesday night, as Alexander heads to North Adams, and Athens takes on Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.