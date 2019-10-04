ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans lined up in their goal for post-game pictures, camera phones everywhere capturing the team's smiling faces.
Meanwhile, members of the Athens Bulldogs trudged off the pitch in Albany toward their team bus, thinking about what could have been.
Technically, neither team claimed a victory on Thursday during the program's annual rivalry game, as the contest ended in a 2-2 tie.
However, it was undeniable that the Spartans got more satisfaction out of this tie score than the Bulldogs.
"Most of the time a tie is like, eh, but tonight, the way we fought back," Alexander coach Kirk Crow said.
The Spartans erased a two-goal deficit in the final 15:04 to force a tie in what looked to be a sure Athens victory.
As a result of the tie, Alexander claims the Challenge Cup for another season.
Challenge Cup rules dictate that in the event of a tie, the team in possession of the Cup keeps it for another year. That meant Alexander was able to keep the Cup away from the Bulldogs for at least another season.
It's the fourth season in a row Alexander has won the Challenge Cup, the traveling trophy the two teams play for during the regular season.
"When you get down 2-0, the game can go either one of two ways," Crow said. "Your guys can either rally and get back in the game or they can decide that tonight's not the night. We kept fighting and kept plugging away, caused opportunities."
The Bulldogs (11-2-1) looked poise to win the Cup for the first time since 2015 after senior standout Danny Goetz hit pay dirt.
Athens' Will Pigman sent a shot toward the net, and Alexander goal keeper Connor Truax was able to knock the shot away for the save.
However, the ball bounced toward Goetz, who alertly kicked the ball back toward the net.
Goetz' goal gave Athens a 2-0 lead with 16:15 remaining, as the Bulldogs appeared to be in total control.
That's when Norris — Alexander's own goal-scoring senior — turned the tables.
Norris was able to force a penalty kick just 71 seconds after Goetz' goal.
Norris went to the right of the goal, and Athens goal keeper Finn Mitchell guessed the other direction. The result was a goal that allowed Alexander (9-3-1) to creep back to within 2-1 with still 15:04 to play.
"Todd gets the PK and that ramps us up," Crow said. "The play gets extra physical. We made big plays defensively."
The final 20 minutes of the game featured shoving between both teams as well as cards issued in what was another fierce and physical battle between the Spartans and Bulldogs.
"For some reason, we lost our focus," Athens coach Simon Diki said. "That gave Alexander those two (goals). I think also the tempo got us in trouble. That was the key. We just learned from that, that at some point we have to maintain the same composure. We didn't get it because of those things."
Norris struck again with just under 10 minutes remaining.
Tyler Fritchley sent a pass ahead toward the charging Norris. He dribbled toward the goal, and hit a perfectly-placed shot that just got in the far right of the net.
The Spartans and their crowd erupted, as Norris had scored twice in the span of 5 minutes and 12 seconds. With 9:52 remaining, the game was suddenly tied at 2-2.
"I watched the ball and I thought, it's going to go wide, and it hit the net and we erupted," Crow said.
The goals were the 48th and 49th in Norris' career.
The teams battled back and forth for the final 10 minutes, but neither side was able to find the go-ahead goal.
Afterwards, the Spartans began their celebration as they realized they had the Cup for another year.
The Spartans had trailed for almost the entire game before Norris' heroics. Pigman gave Athens the early 1-0 lead with a goal just 5 minutes and 28 seconds into the game.
That 1-0 score stood until Goetz's tally pushed Athens lead to 2-0.
And while Goetz had that put-back goal, the Spartans were able to limit his opportunities.
Junior Elijah Robe blanketed Goetz most of the night.
"He's a really great kid," Crow said of Goetz. "If you look at their stats, it's him. A lot of it is him. We know we have to talk about him, put a body on him. If he gets to open space, we have to cut his angle. I thought Elijah Robe played amazing in the back, staying with Danny. We don't win this game if Elijah Robe isn't in the back staying with Danny Goetz the whole game."
Mitchell finished with eight saves for Athens. After hosting North Adams on Saturday, Athens will finish the regular season at home against Wood County Christian on Thursday.
The Bulldogs will then turn their sights on the postseason, where perhaps they could see Alexander again.
"We just learn," Diki said. "Each game is different. Each game you learn. We didn't focus on the tempo on the field. We have to work on that."
Truax finished with four saves for Alexander. The Spartans finished with 10 shots on goal, and Crow said that activity helped eventually lead to the tie score.
"I thought it was big that we followed up with opportunities in goal because even if it doesn't go in, at least if you're seeing their goal keeper have to make saves, it gives you hope still," he said. "And as long as you give each other hope on the field, you have a chance to come back and do something special."
While most in attendance probably didn't see Alexander's comeback coming, at least one fan did.
Crow said his preschool-aged daughter, Amelia, had a dream that the Spartans would once again win the Challenge Cup.
"When my daughter told me that, my wife Ashley looked at me and was like, it's true, she talked about it all day, that she had a dream," Crow said. "So the guys are so good with her, so I told them that before the game and they're just pumped, right. So after the game they were all telling her that she can see the future."
Norris' goal's made Amelia Crow's dream come true, as the Spartans' comeback was enough to salvage their piece of the Challenge Cup.
