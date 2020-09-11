Royse Cup

The Alexander Spartans retained the Royse Cup by earning a 3-0 win at Jackson High School on Thursday. 

 Photo courtesy of Pam Vogt

JACKSON — Kirk Crow’s Alexander Spartans retained an important piece of hardware Tuesday night in Jackson with a 3-0 victory over the Ironmen.

With the win, the traveling Royse Cup returns to Albany.

Kyler D’Augustino racked up the first Spartan tally with an assist by Joe Trogdon following some good ball movement. Alexander had several chances in the first half including a blocked penalty kick by Jackson keeper Ty Broermann. The first half ended, however, with only the D’Augustino marker on the scoreboard.

In the second half, Elijah Robe put Alexander up 2-0 taking a lead pass from Tyler Fritchley. The final goal was D’Augustino’s second of the match from a combination assist from Preston Truax and Lincoln Meyer.

Overall, Alexander had the majority of possession and offense, defensively holding the Ironmen to one shot on goal.

The JV match ended in a 1-1 draw with Andrew Nance scoring for the Spartans.

Alexander will return home Saturday to for the second match against Greenfield McClain. First touch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Load comments