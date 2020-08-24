ALBANY — Losing only two seniors from the 2019 roster, Tom Fauber’s Lady Spartans will return twelve players from what was admittedly a young Alexander squad.
“We’ve got a good nucleus coming back but will have to replace the center of our defense and the leading scorer, which are two significant elements,” Fauber said. “We obviously have to fill in those voids.”
There are strengths, however. Seniors Alexis Queen and Daryn Hoffer will most likely be called on the fill in the front and back of the formation, respectively. Both are returning starters with proven skills. Attacker Queen has strength and speed; defender Hoffer takes the bulk of free kicks from set pieces.
The Spartan midfield will have reliable game experience with three-year starters Jenelle Fauber and Marlee Grinstead. Filling out the trio could be sophomore Leah Esselburn but there is flexibility in the roster.
Fauber might have tagged Whoopi Goldberg as an assistant since there is definitely a “Sister Act” vibe happening with the Spartans. Defenders Mikayla and Chloe Kunkel will team up on the defensive back and the elder Hoffer may have her freshman sibling Ava alongside, protecting the goal line. Ryleigh Jordan logged good minutes as a freshman in the defense, also.
Up top, dangerous, speedy goal hawk Amora Albano could easily be sharing the ball with her younger sis, first year player Aquaria. “We’ll have a lot of speed up top and from the midfield for the attack. And, we have a lot of girls who can strike the ball.”
Sophomore Camryn Courtney was in the mix from the midfield and the front last season. Ava Green knocked in a couple of tallies last year as a freshman in spot duty. Both will be counted on to add to the Spartan attack.
Junior Emma Pennington returns as the netminder for the Spartans for her second year in the webbing. Her most likely backup will be Michaela Moat, a freshman who could also be used as a defender. “Emma did a good job last year and has worked hard on her skills and strength,” Fauber noted.
Fauber has other freshmen to blend into the show, also. Rachel Cheadle brings a ton of speed and a Spartan legacy to the pitch. Sarah Harris has defensive skills and may be an early factor while Trinity Daniels would see minutes in the midfield. All three will be key elements as the season progresses.
Two other newcomers, Anna Kate Fraley and Gabby Pennington will see their playing time increase as their skills develop to a varsity level.
As is usually the case, the Division III Spartans’ schedule is laden with larger school competition. With no scrimmages due to the shutdown, the Spartans will need to hit the ground running. And, they’ll be doing it on the road for the first four games of the season, before coming back to Albany on September 10 to face Jackson. The overall schedule will include Lancaster, Marietta, Warren, Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan, Gallia Academy, Wheelersburg, Lynchburg Clay, Bishop Rosecrans, North Adams, and Unioto. A really brutal lineup for even a D-II school. And, of course, there is the much anticipated matchups with Athens.
“This should get us tuned up for tournament time because by then we will have seen a lot of tough soccer,” Fauber commented. “We will be prepared for each opening whistle.”
