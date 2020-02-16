JACKSON — Halftime couldn’t have come at a better time for the Alexander girls.
The Spartans built a double-digit first half lead in Saturday’s Division III sectional final, only to lose it almost completely in a final-minute flurry before intermission. But, after his locker room harangue, coach Jeff Grinstead’s team recuperated, regrouped, and regained its edge, scoring 16 of the first 20 points of the third quarter and pulling away from Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 58-45.
“Let’s just say we had a ‘conversation’,” Grinstead said, with an ironic smile, after the game. “We got sloppy at the end of the half. It felt like we should have been up a lot more than we were. We let them hang around, and they climbed back in it.
“We started the game with a lot of energy, flying around and getting to the rim,” he added. “I was adamant that we come out at that same level, playing with the same intensity, in the third quarter.”
Grinstead’s players got the message and translated it quickly. Taylor Meadows, who had misfired badly on her final three attempts of the first half, got the first chance of the second, receiving a post kick-out pass from Erin Scurlock behind the arc and on the left wing. This time, Meadows nailed it, and one could almost see her slump in relief just as her teammates erupted off the bench.
From there, the 9th-seeded Spartans (16-8) couldn’t be stopped. Marlee Grinstead twice drew contact driving to the basket, converting all four foul shots. In between, she made the defensive play of the game, stepping in and swiping Jardyn Griffith’s attempt at returning an offensive rebound to the point. Grinstead took the interception coast-to-coast, finishing over a retreating Addi Dillow and adding the bonus shot for the three-point play.
The sophomore wasn’t finished, racking up the last two of her game-high six assists by feeding Kara Meeks for her spinning drop-step bucket and Jadyn Mace for a pull-up jumper at the right elbow. And when Meadows made a backcourt steal but missed the ensuing shot attempt, Grinstead charged in from behind, skied over everyone to collect the ricochet, and softly banked in the second chance.
That play might have been the best example of the game, in microcosm. For while the Hornets (17-7), as the district’s No. 8 seed, were technically the favorites — despite having lost the regular season head-to-head match-up between the teams — and were just as big as Alexander at every position, they were still limited to just two offensive rebounds and were beaten 32-19 on the boards overall.
Another key to the game was Meadows’ individual defensive performance on Dillow. The Coal Grove junior came in sporting a 22.0 point-per-game average, and although she finished with 20 in this one, five of those came in the meaningless final minute, as did six more when Meadows was temporarily on the bench facing foul trouble.
The rest of the time, Dillow had Meadows literally staring her in the face and following her all over the floor. And, when she was fortunate enough to shake free long enough to try a dribble-drive, the Spartans would collapse and funnel her toward Mace, who drew three first-half charges, two of which wiped out Dillow’s buckets.
“Jadyn’s a charge-drawing machine,” said Jeff Grinstead, proudly. “I’m an old-school coach, and so we spend a lot of time on the fundamentals, like box-out drills and charge drills. We even bring out the mats and make the girls stand there and get plowed into.
“Most teams don’t do stuff like that anymore, but I’ve always felt that in a big game like this one, a charge in a girls’ game is just like a dunk in a boys’ game, with how it gets the players on the bench fired up and how it brings the fans to their feet.”
The Spartans were in trouble only twice — when Grinstead picked up her fourth foul by going over the top on a rebound late in the third quarter and, of course, the near-collapse at the end of the second.
They weathered the second storm for nearly seven minutes, until they went three straight possessions without a field goal and Coal Grove cut their 13-point lead down to single digits. That’s when Grinstead returned and broke both the Hornets’ press and their hearts by executing a fast break with Meeks and Scurlock.
The first funk wasn’t nearly as easy to overcome, as Coal Grove scored nine quick points before the break on a triple by Caitlin Dillon and on and a pair of free throws, a transition lay-in and a pretty hesitation-move 8-foot pull-up all from Dillow.
“We were saved by the bell,” Jeff Grinstead admitted, referring to the halftime horn. “But I was proud of how we responded to it.”
With its seventh straight sectional championship, Alexander will eventually turn its attention to the district semifinals, Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Waverly High School. There, the Spartans will tangle with top-seeded Eastern Brown, a 52-34 winner over Federal Hocking in its sectional title tilt.
For now, however, Grinstead is content to let his team celebrate.
“Winning a sectional title is huge; you never want to take it for granted,” he added.
“When you come in with eight losses and you’re the No. 9 seed, sometimes people lose faith in you, but these girls had all kinds of faith in themselves.”
Alexander 58, Coal Grove 45
Alexander;18;7;18;15;—;58
Coal Grove;10;14;6;15;—;45
ALEXANDER 58 (16-8)
Jadyn Mace 2 1-4 6, Taylor Meadows 3 0-0 7, Erin Scurlock 4 2-3 10, Kara Meeks 5 5-7 15, Marlee Grinstead 5 9-9 19, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0, Hope Richardson 0 1-3 1; TOTALS 19 18-26 58; 3-pt field goals: 2 (Mace, Meadows).
COAL GROVE 45 (17-7)
Elli Holmes 0 0-0 0, Addi Dillow 8 3-5 20, Kaleigh Murphy 3 3-4 9, Abbey Hicks 2 3-5 7, Rylee Harmon 2 0-0 4, Kelsey Fraley 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Dillon 1 0-0 3, Kenadee Kaeton 0 0-1 0, Jardyn Griffith 1 0-0 2, TOTALS 17 9-15 45; 3-pt field goals: 2 (Dillow, Dillon).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals – Alexander 19-45 (.422), 3-pt field goals 2-9 (.222); Coal Grove 17-42 (.405), 3-pt field goals 2-12 (.167); Free throws – Alexander 18-26 (.692); Coal Grove 9-15 (.600); Rebounds – Alexander 32 (Grinstead 10, Meeks 10), Coal Grove 19 (Keaton 5); Assists – Alexander 12 (Grinstead 6), Coal Grove 9 (Dillow 4); Steals – Alexander 9 (Meadows 4), Coal Grove 4 (Dillow 2); Blocks – Alexander 1 (Meeks), Coal Grove 3 (Murphy 3); Turnovers – Alexander 13, Coal Grove 12; Team fouls – Alexander 15, Coal Grove 22.
