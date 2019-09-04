It was not the usual for the Warriors of Warren and the Alexander Spartans on Tuesday night in Albany.
Historically, the two sides have had close battles that hinge on one or two goals. Things were different at “Lakefront Stadium” for this match and the prime elements were the speed and passing of the hosts.
From the first touch, the Spartans pushed the accelerator to the floor and controlled the action. Throw in the defensive dervish that was Isaac York intercepting passes and initiating offensive runs, and this was meant to be a difficult outing for the visitors. Especially when Todd Norris and Tyler Fritchley began to hook up.
Their first combo came with fewer than five minutes off the clock. Fritchley worked the right side of the Warrior defense and centered a pass to Norris in the middle. The senior got a touch on the ball and it slowly rolled into the left side of Hunter Hanes’ cage for the first marker of the night.
After a number of runs into the defense by the two and Trey Schaller, it was twenty minutes before the scoreboard was lit again. Fritchley once again dribbled through the right side defense near the touch line. His offering to the center was again taken by Norris and his tally doubled the score.
Less than a minute later, a York interception found Norris on the left side. Returning the favor, he launched a ball to his running mate and Fritchley pounded the strings to up the lead to 3-0.
He was not finished. Collecting an errant Warrior pass in the deep midfield, he speedily slithered through the Warren midfield and defensive third. Faking the keeper to one side, the Spartan junior completed the 60 yard run with an unimpeded tap into the webbing. The lead had grown to 4-0 and was to change quickly.
Spartan headman Kirk Crow had been substituting frequently and it was a freshman sub who did it less than a minute later. Kyler D’Augustino rambled down the left side, juked the defense twice, and ripped a shot into the near side netting. 5-0 Alexander.
Warrior junior Shane Gardner managed to send a blast toward Spartan keeper Conner Truax that required an athletic save. A later Gardner loft was more easily handled by the big senior and began a rare play. His subsequent punt traveled about 65 yards towards D’Augustino who trapped the ball and set off towards the strings. His blast past Hanes gave him his second tally of the night and gave Truax the rare goalie assist.
With the six goal advantage, the running clock rule was invoked and would carry over to the second half. And things happened quickly. With fewer than two minutes gone, Parker Bolin hit the scoring column by accepting a well-placed lead pass from Austin Shields. That increased the lead to 7-0.
Having filled the pitch with substitutes and changes of position, Crow’s charges continued to maintain the bulk of possession and managed to get some quality shots. Trey Schaller rang up two great chances but unfortunately hit a post on either side to keep him off the score sheet. With the running clock, the game continued with no further scoring and the Spartans getting the 7-0 victory.
“We were just on fire tonight and had some great passing and movement offensively and defensively. But this was one of those games where both coaches were just eager to get it done with the running clock in the second half. All twenty-four on the roster got in the game and I got both my goaltenders significant time in goal,” Crow said.
Now 4-1, next up for Alexander will be the Royse Cup match with Jackson on Thursday. “They’ve got the cup and will be bringing with them. Needless to say, that’s important to us and we want it back.”
SCORING:
Alex 6 1 7
Warren 0 0 0
Alex Norris (Fritchley) 1st 35:57 1-0
Alex Norris (Fritchley) 1st 16:53 2-0
Alex Fritchley (Norris) 1st 16:11 3-0
Alex Fritchley 1st 08:32 4-0
Alex D’Augustino 1st 07:46 5-0
Alex D’Augustino (Truax) 1st 01:36 6-0
Alex Bolin (Shields) 2nd 38:70 7-0
