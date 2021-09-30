ALBANY — Sandwiched between a physical 3-2 win at Logan and anticipating another physical road trip match on Saturday at South Webster, Thursday night could have been seen as a respite for the Alexander Spartans.
Coming to town were the Golden Eagles of Belpre, a team having a tough year. Jim Nelson’s squad was inexperienced and down a starter and the Spartans were at full strength.
Working the triad of juniors Kyler D’Augustino, Parker Bolin, and Ethan Neidhart, the host fired up three shots in the first minute, setting the tone for the night. Another factor was added to the equation as sophomore Eddie Schilling was tearing up Belpre’s left flank defense.
A little over three minutes in, one of his drives into the open set up a pass to Bolin who transferred the ball to Neidhart. He loosed a blast that overpowered goalie Christian Alvarez into the back of the net.
For the next ten minutes, Alexander seemed to relax though they maintained complete control of the action. Then, the outburst happened and it was off the foot of Bolin. He parlayed a Neidhart deep run and pass into a rip into the strings. Two minutes later, he collected a twenty yard free kick from Dylan Allison and ripped it past Alvarez for the 3-0 Spartan lead.
Bolin added another goal for the hat trick with under ten minutes to go in the half. Allison drove deep into the defensive third and found Bolin alone and running. 4-0 Alexander and there was more to come.
Allison earned another assist from one of his seven corner kicks a few minutes later. He perfectly placed the ball to the center of the box where D’Augustino went up in the air over everyone and headed the ball into the strings. The first forty minutes ended with the 5-0 Spartan lead.
“We were a little sluggish at the beginning and that may have been because of the tough game we had Tuesday,” Spartan coach Kirk Crow commented. “We got things together about midway into the half.”
The second half was dominated completely by Alexander. Less than a minute in, Neidhart powered a Bolin feed into the back of the net for the sixth goal which began the running clock for the remainder of the night.
Only a minute had passed when Bolin notched his fourth goal of the game from a D’Augustino assist. Crow started full scale position changes and substitutions from that point.
Defender Tyler Wallace collected the first of his pair of tallies three minutes later with Neidhart providing the offering. To add to Belpre’s troubles, Alvarez was injured and Nelson had to bring Trey McDonald off the bench to fill the void in the goal.
Wallace’s second goal was a product of some fancy footwork and dribbling through the harried Golden Eagle defense to take the lead to 9-0.
Schilling figured in the last to scores of the night. Mason Morris swept in the gather Schilling’s corner kick and blast it into the net. Then Schilling got his with a twenty yarder that scooted under McDonald.
“We got to get a lot of minutes tonight for a lot of guys and get some needed rest for our starters. We never score this many times in a game and were not trying to inflate the score. Some of our younger guys just took advantage of the opportunities. We held them without a shot on goal all night so our midfield and defense did a great job.”
The 9-2-1 Spartans will head south to take on the South Webster Jeeps on Saturday.
SCORING:
Alex 5 6 11
Belpre 0 0 0
Alex Neidhart (Bolin) 1st 36:43 1-0
Alex Bolin (Neidhart) 1st 24:13 2-0
Alex Bolin (Allison) 1st 22:22 3-0
Alex Bolin (Allison) 1st 07:21 4-0
Alex D’Augustino(Allison) 1st 05:00 5-0
Alex Neidhart (Bolin) 2nd 39:05 6-0
Alex Bolin (D’Augustino) 2nd 38:05 7-0
Alex Wallace (Neidhart) 2nd 32:00 8-0
Alex Wallace 2nd 22:30 9-0
Alex Morris (Schilling) 2nd 07:00 10-0
Alex Schilling 2nd 06:10 11-0
