MARIETTA — The Alexander Spartans' offense was in high gear in their season opener.
Alexander made 27 shots from the field, rolling to a 70-56 win at Marietta on Monday.
The Spartans start the season 1-0 after overwhelming the Tigers in a non-league girls' basketball game.
Alexander led 17-13 after one quarter, 38-30 at halftime and 59-41 after three.
The Spartans had three players in double figures, led by junior point guard Marlee Grinstead.
She scored 26 points on 10 of 20 shooting. Grinstead made 9 of 16 from 2-point range, adding a 3-pointer to go with a 5 of 8 effort from the free throw line.
Senior Jadyn Mace also had a big offensive night, scoring 18 points. She made a pair of 3-pointers.
Erin Scurlock tallied 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting for Alexander. Kara Meeks added seven points, while Karsyn Raines scored five points. Brooke Casto added two points.
Marietta was led by Morgan Attenburger's 18 points. Saylor Wharff added 15 points, Adi Hill eight points and Jennifer Smith seven points.
Alexander's next game will be its home opener against Waterford on Monday.
