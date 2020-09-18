ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans have been an aggressive unit up front all season.
On Friday, they were finally rewarded with a winning night.
Alexander dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, leading to a 30-0 win over River Valley.
The Spartans had previously lost to Athens and Wellston in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, games in which they were still able to slug it out in the trenches before having big plays go against them.
Against the Raiders, those big plays went in the Spartans' favor as they celebrated a win on Senior Night.
"It's a great feeling," Alexander coach Earich Dean said. "These seniors deserve it. We were close against Athens, played Wellston really tough the first half. We needed that all-around game to come together."
The Spartans' defense didn't give River Valley (0-4, 0-4 TVC-Ohio) any room to navigate.
The Raiders' running game never took off, as they finished with just 44 yards on 23 carries. Alexander held River Valley to 52 yards of total offense and three first downs, even collecting a safety when the Raiders snapped a ball high and out the back of the end zone.
Linebacker Logan Neal had an interception, and players like Drew Harris, Michael Wells and Landon Hornsby made defensive stops all night.
"Up front, our line did a great job and our linebackers stepped in when they saw those big guards coming because there's a big line for River Valley," Dean said. "Those kids were huge."
Alexander's offensive line also led the way for Neal and junior quarterback Xander Karagosian.
Neal thundered into the Raiders' defense for 124 yards on 19 carries. Karagosian was the lightning speed to complement Neal, going for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 17 rushes.
"You have a senior in Neal, it's Senior Night for him and then you've got Xander, I talked to him all week, we're going to ride you this game," Dean said. "Run the offense, manage it and your plays will come because you'll feed off of Neal. Those two worked really well tonight."
The Spartans (1-3, 1-2 TVC-Ohio) set the tone early, forcing a three-and-out. River Valley punter Trae Rusell boomed a 61-yard punt that pinned Alexander back to its own 9-yard line.
On the very first offensive play, Karagosian got around the right end and raced down the sideline for a 51-yard gain.
The Spartans were off and running.
The 91-yard drive needed only five plays, as Alexander led 6-0 after Karagosian's 9-yard run.
Alexander started the season with Michael Lash as the signal caller, but were planning on using him as a receiver against the Raiders before he suffered an injury in practice.
Karagosian has been getting playing time with Lash all season, and his speed was too much for the Raiders.
"This is his first year coming in as a varsity starter and he really leads and manages our team really well," Dean said. "We call everything from the sidelines. He really helps direct everyone. You always see him talking. That's what you want your quarterback to do."
Alexander continued to move the ball on the ground, going ahead 14-0 after completing a nine-play, 61-yard drive. Karagosian's second score came from 2-yards out, and he also added the 2-point conversion.
Sophomore Jagger Cain got in on the act on Alexander's next drive. He came in motion and took a handoff from Karagosian, weaving around River Valley's defense for a 33-yard touchdown, and a 21-0 lead with 3:29 left in the first half.
Cain caught all four of Karagosian's passes for 30 yards, adding 45 yards rushing.
Leading 23-0 at halftime after the safety, the Spartans put the game away on the first drive of the third quarter.
A 56-yard march took 12 plays, with Karagosian scoring on a 3-yard run off right tackle.
Ahead 30-0, the running clock went into play for the rest of the game.
"We talked in the locker room, we had to get out here and go right back to controlling the line of scrimmage again," Dean said.
At that point in the game, the Spartans were out gaining the Raiders 325 yards to 23.
Will Hash was the one bright spot for the Raiders, gaining 62 yards on 11 carries.
A win under their belt, the Spartans travel to Vinton County next week before hosting Meigs. Dean said the goal is to continue to build as the season winds down.
"We needed that," he said. "Good, all-around game tonight."
Alexander 30, River Valley 0
River Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0
Alexander;6;17;7;0;—;30
A — Xander Karagosian, 9-yard run (run failed), 7:52, 1st
A — Xander Karagosian, 2-yard run (Xander Karagosian run), 7:05, 2nd
A — Jagger Cain, 33-yard run (Keaton Pack kick), 3:29, 2nd
A — Safety, high snap out back of end zone, 2:25, 2nd
A — Xander Karagosian, 3-yard run (Keaton Pack kick), 6:36, 3rd
TEAM STATISTICS
;RV;A
First downs;3;17
Plays from scrimmage;31;55
Rushing (plys-yds);23-44;45-315
Passing yads;8;30
Total net yards;52;345
Passes (cmp-att-int);1-8-1;4-10-0
Fumbles (no-lost);4-1;2-0
Penalties (no-yds);5-33;7-73
Punts (no-avg);4-45.8;2-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
River Valley — Will Hash 11-62, Ryan Jones 2-10, Michael Conkle 3-1, Riley Evans 2-0, Kyle Neal 1-(-2), Drew Loveday 1-(-4), Justin Stump 2-(-17), TEAM 1-(-6); Alexander — Xander Karagosian 17-159 3 TDs, Logan Neal 19-124, Jagger Cain 4-45 TD, Samuel Ohms 1-3, Wyatt Layton 1-2, Jordan Schulz 1-1, Ashton Bean 1-0, TEAM 1-(-19)
PASSING
River Valley — Justin Stump 1-8-1-8; Alexander — Xander Karagosian 4-9-0-30, Jordan Schulz 0-1-0-0
RECEIVING
River Valley — Levi Dodrill 1-8; Alexander — Jagger Cain 4-30
