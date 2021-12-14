ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans got back on the winning track on Tuesday.
The Spartans surged past the River Valley Raiders, winning 64-49 inside the Alley.
Alexander improves to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio division, breaking a three-game losing streak.
Kyler D'Augustino had another big night in Alexander's victory. The junior scored 34 points, making 10 2-point field goals and four 3-pointers.
D'Augustino scored 11 points in the opening quarter as Alexander led 18-10. He added 11 more points in the second quarter, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, to help the Spartans go ahead 38-21 by halftime.
D'Augustino then tallied eight more points in the third quarter to help Alexander lead 49-31.
Jagger Cain made four 3-pointers against the Raiders, scoring 12 points. Braydin McKee added eight points, while Jace Ervin scored six points. Alex Norris and Zach Barnhouse each scored two points.
Jance Lambert led River Valley (1-5, 0-2 TVC-Ohio) with 19 points, while Mason Rhodes added 12 points and Kade Alderman 11 points.
Alexander is scheduled to travel to Meigs High School on Friday.
