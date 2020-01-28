ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans made quick work of the Wellston Golden Rockets on Monday.
Alexander rolled to a 56-18 win over the Rockets in a game played in the Alley.
The Spartans improved to 12-7 overall, and 8-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Alexander led 17-5 after one quarter, and 32-11 at halftime. The lead grew to 46-14 after three quarters.
The Spartans received scoring from eight different players. Kara Meeks led the way with 14 points, making 7 of 11 2-point field goals. Erin Scurlock added 13 points, making 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Marlee Grinstead contributed eight points, making 3 of 6 shots from the field. Jadyn Mace tallied seven points, while Emma Brooks scored six points. Taylor Meadows added four points, while Emma Pennington and Chloe Payne each scored two points.
Emma Jadrnicek and Lexi Bouska led Wellston with six points apiece.
Alexander will host Athens on Thursday.
